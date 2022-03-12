Artists are grateful to be back on stage at Le Balcon

After almost two years of intermittent closings, Quebec Premier Francois Legault recently announced the official reopening of concert halls and theatres across the province. For artists, this signalled a long-awaited comeback to the stage.
One team that was delighted by Legault’s decision was a group of staffers and artists who work and perform at Le Balcon, a live music venue at 463 Saint-Catherine St. W. in Montreal, popular with lovers of jazz, blues, Motown, and funk. “Right now, we’re feeling like we’re finally recovering and on the right path,” said Rémie Desir, media relations manager at Le Balcon.
The forced closures allowed Desir and the team at Le Balcon to plan for the future. “We’re really preparing for projects now,” said Desir. “This time off has allowed us to ripen them just in time for the upcoming summer.”
During shows, Le Balcon accommodates between 150 to 180 people in its hall. This doesn’t represent the venue’s full capacity, given that sanitary measures still have to be respected.
Since the February reopening, Le Balcon has welcomed dozens of events to its stage, including 2frères, Best of Soul, Motown & with Snooksta and Leanna, and Atomic Glam. During their recent performance on March 5, Atomic Glam, a duo composed of Meredith Marshall and Warren “Slim” Williams, couldn’t help but feel grateful to be back.
“I think I realized how much performing music and exchanging energy with the crowd is like a home for me,” said Marshall, “When you’re actually prevented from doing it, that’s when you realize you miss it the most.”
Like many performing artists, Marshall and Williams said the past two years have been particularly hard on them and their careers. Only occasionally performing through Facebook Live, or other social media platforms, they unfortunately lost a significant portion of their revenue. It’s no wonder that during the latest show at Le Balcon, a tremendous amount of joy could be felt by the artists, organizers, and guests. Contagious dance moves, cheers, and rhythmic beats were in the air. “We’re happy to be playing live again, happy that people can come out and hear us. It’s an amazing feeling. The world needs it,” said Williams.
In the upcoming months, Le Balcon will welcome Gregory Charles, Marc Hervieux, and Corneille, amongst others. With the reopening of concert halls and theatres, the team at Le Balcon hopes to make the transition to the new measures a smooth as possible and hope their new projects come together just in time for the summer months.
