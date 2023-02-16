Annual Underground Comedy Railroad Tour making a stop in Montreal Feb. 19 for Black History Month

The Underground Comedy Railroad, a three-province, five-city stand up comedy tour, is making its Montreal stop this Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. at The Comedy Nest, on the third floor of the Montreal Forum at 2313 Saint-Catherine St. W.
The tour — an annual event featuring Black Canadian comedians that has traveled across the country for Black History Month since 2012 — began on Feb. 4 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, made stops in both Brampton and Toronto, Ontario on Feb. 11, and will end its run in Ottawa on Feb. 20
The lineup includes tour co-founders Rodney Ramsey and Daniel Woodrow, along with Kevin Christopher, Tamara Shevon, George Rivard, Alan Shane Lewis, Keesha Brownie, with special guests Travis Lindsay, Evan Carter, Zabrina Douglas, and Cedric Newman.
The tour creates opportunities and introduces the voices of Black Canadian comedians to new audiences in different cities — some that have never experienced this kind of unique cultural event — with a new lineup of comics every year, selected for their uniquely Canadian comedic perspectives on everything from race to everyday life.
For information and tickets, visit comedyrailroad.com
— Anthony Bonaparte
