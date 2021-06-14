Activities for the whole family at the MMFA this summer

During the summer season, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) will be offering a wide range of art activities for young and old alike. Families will enjoy creative workshops in the great outdoors or guided tours to discover the Sculpture Garden and the Museum's architecture. Young people with an artistic bent will be able to develop their talents through virtual art classes, as part of the School of Fine Arts' new Youth Program.
Outdoor creative family workshops
The Secret Life of Trees
- Saturday and Sunday | June 5 - July 25, 2021
- Tuesday to Friday | June 29 - July 25, 2021
Get creative with your family while enjoying art and nature. Take part in a printing and drawing workshop using a slice of log, inspired by the Kings of Thule series by artist Jean Paul Riopelle, subject of a major exhibition at the MMFA this summer.
Nature Prints
- Saturday and Sunday | July 31 - September 26, 2021
- Tuesday to Friday | July 31 - August 20, 2021
In this cyanotype workshop, inspired by the exhibitions Ecologies: A Song for Our Planet and Yann Pocreau: Impermanencies, discover a photographic printing process in which you work with Mother Nature to create an artwork.
Cost: $4 (general public) | free (Museum members). Only one ticket will be issued per family, giving access to a maximum of four people from the same household.
Guided tours outdoors
Follow the guide! Rain or shine, the MMFA offers two outdoor tours led by a volunteer guide from the Museum and designed exclusively for family bubbles. Let's Talk Sculpture highlights the works of local and international artists that make up the Museum's Sculpture Garden, one of Montreal's most important public art collections. Let's Talk Architecture offers you the opportunity to discover the history and the various architectural styles that characterize Canada's oldest art museum.
Let's Talk Sculpture
- Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, starting June 9
Let's Talk Architecture
- Tuesday and Saturday, starting June 8
Cost: $4 (general public) | free (Museum members). Only one ticket will be issued per family, giving access to a maximum of eight people from the same household.
School of Art – Youth Program
This summer, the School of Fine Arts is offering a series of virtual art classes for 8- to 17-year-olds. Led by a professional artist on the Zoom platform, these classes will allow them to express themselves and explore a variety of artistic mediums and techniques. Art supplies are included in the registration fee and are mailed to participants.
L'art par le geste | Art by gesture
- For 8- to 11-year-olds
In this workshop, your body is directly involved in the creative act. The experimentation stimulates your full range of expression and helps open your mind to the unexpected, which often occurs in creation.You'll also discover several modern and contemporary artists who use gesture in their practice.
Mon bestiaire personnalisé (livre d'art animalier) | My personal bestiary
- For 8- to 11-year-olds
If you're passionate about animals and love to make art, this course offers you the opportunity to create animal works that are more fanciful than realistic, give free rein to your imagination and display everything in your art book. Various materials and techniques will allow you to design animals belonging to different categories in drawings, bas-reliefs, stained glass and more.
Le portrait dans tous ses états ! | Portraiture in all its forms!
- For 12- to 14-year-olds
Portraiture is a fantastic way to express yourself. These classes offer a real introduction to several ways of visually representing the face. You'll have an opportunity to do various exercises, from realistic to imaginative drawing. Your figure compositions will develop through experimentation with different processes and materials.
Créations 2D en collage et peinture | 2D creations using collage and paint
- For 12- to 14-year-olds
In this practice, you're invited to play with the juxtaposition of images, which can sometimes result in surprises, often rich in meaning. With your imagination as your guide, this process offers you an opportunity to manipulate existing images to create personal visuals. It also allows you to develop your understanding of pictorial composition, colour design and visual language.
Art furtif – Installation miniature | Fugitive art – Miniature installation
- For 15- to 17-year-olds
Do you miss public gatherings? We invite you to create by taking the idea of the crowd as your guide. In this course, you'll discover various assembly, modelling and scaling techniques to create a miniature sculpture/installation. The setting and characters will be carefully and meticulously integrated with an outdoor public space.You'll take photos of your installation and then observe the changes brought about by time, weather and human presence.
Cost: $165 (general public) | $148,50 (Museum members). The School of Art – Youth Program workshops are only offered in French. However, all our instructors are bilingual and able to accommodate English-speaking participants.
— MMFA
— AB
