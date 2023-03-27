Abbas Wahab and his funny friends take over the 3rd Floor Comedy Club Apr. 2

Montreal’s 3rd Floor Comedy Club, which I assume is located on the third floor of the building at 2015 Crescent St., will host a Comedy Night with Abbas Wahab & Friends on Sunday, Apr. 2 at 7 p.m. Wahab, a comedian, actor and host, has been a staple of the Toronto comedy scene for nearly a decade. He has made an appearance on CBC Radio's The Debaters and has been featured at the Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festivals.

Born in Sudan, Wahab, 31, came to Canada with his parents at age six, settling at the time in London, Ontario. The immigrant experience plays a central theme is his comedy, as well as his weekly podcast called The Immigrant Section, a comedy showcasing Toronto’s rising ethnic talents and the challenges they face — including his own. “It's difficult being an immigrant comedian because you first have to get an engineering degree, then you have to get disowned, and then you can be a comedian. So, it's a three-step process,” said Wahab during a recent telephone interview from his home in Toronto.

Wahab, who actually earned a degree in nanoengineering and worked for a while in Silicone Valley, said his comedy is about finding his place outside of the rat race and coming to terms with where he fits in as a pseudo-Canadian Sudanese. “My Arabic is not the best and my mom doesn't accept my Serbian fiancé. It's like we met in a United Nations waiting room in the emergency aid line. I talk about how I was raised deeply religious but now I'm no longer religious and I'm unpacking the pros and cons of that upbringing and all the hypocrisy. But it's all done from the point of view of humor. it's not preachy.”

Wahab the actor — whose credits include Amazon Prime’s The Boys, CTV’s Children Ruin Everything, and The Handmaid's Tale — also talks about the stereotyping and typecasting often found in the industry. They put you in categories and I found out that mine is called Safe Black, which means they could put a cardigan on me and push me forward with a big smile,” he said with a laugh. “You also have the Caricature Black with the big afro, and others. But I'm the one they would put in a polo shirt holding a Tim Hortons Double Double.”

By the way, fans of Star Trek Strange New Worlds will see Wahab appear as the lead villain in Season 2 episode one, which is scheduled to drop in a few months.

While Wahab might have an immigrant vibe to his act, he says the tour, called Abbas Wahab & Friends, has no particular theme. “I'm the headliner so it's more of my show and my act, but I'm also bringing a bunch of funny people along with me.”

Those people are James 'JamEasy' Cummins, who has performed at Just For Laughs, the Dark Comedy Festival, NXNE, and comedy clubs across the country, and Victor Cesar, a Montreal comedian with a keen take on cultural differences from his African origins and Canadian residency.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/532560461677