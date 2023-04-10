A sneak peek at Cirque du Soleil’s Echo

On Wednesday, April 5, Cirque du Soleil presented an exclusive preview of its new creation, ECHO, to the media attending its press conference. Cirque du Soleil once again managed to surprise with a show that combines poetry, performing arts and high-flying acrobatics, exploring the balance between humans, animals and the world they share.

Future, the female protagonist, invites audiences into a fantasy world where she meets animal and human characters. Driven by the spirit of collaboration, they join forces to rebuild their planet little by little and create a better world. ECHO is a show that immerses the audience in a universe of a thousand colours, wonders and possibilities on the themes of inventiveness, hope for youth and the importance of empathy.

ECHO will be under the Big Top of the Old Port from April 20 to August 20.

For more information, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

— Old Port

— AB