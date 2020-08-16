Nearly six months of containment has taken its psychological toll on residents at NDG’s VISTA Residence, especially for those lacking computer-skills, close friends or relatives in the area.
The seemingly interminable isolation created a sense of defeatism and gloom for many — particularly those with pre-existing conditions. Hence the idea of creating a digestible and smile-generating outside folk-art exhibit, in the Residence’s 10m X 60m garden.
Folk Art in a Garden, which opened on August 1, is ongoing at the VISTA Residence, 5300 Côte-Saint-Luc Road in NDG/Montréal (10 am – 7 pm) until August 25.
The result is the Animals in a Garden exhibit, a setting and example of outsider art: modern folk art, or raw art (art brût).
“In March, 2020, I had intended to put on a group show, creating a shared, communal activity with other residents. But then came COVID, and only a couple of residents responded,” stated curator Patrick Bolland of VISTA Residence. “But once we could go into our garden (early July), I went ahead with the project, with management approval.”
In the perspective of “lightening the burden” of fellow-residents, Bolland installed works he made himself over the past 30 years. There are some 60 “animals” occupying the garden, everything touchable and holdable. This has attracted the interest and amusement of residents and visitors, especially children visiting grandparents.
“This kind of art is no long-lasting antidote to the blues of confinement, but surely better than Valium, and with fewer negative side-effects,” added Boland in the statement. “This expo has provided many residents with some relief from months of tedium, of loneliness and helplessness. Most don’t use Zoom or Skype, family visitors had been excluded for three months. The "art-garden" is a good place to unwind, relax and interact with other residents. As if Life was really getting back to normal
