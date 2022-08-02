What the Pop! free pop-up art exhibition comes to Hudson Sunday, Aug. 7

A group of local emerging artists will be featured in a free pop-up art show in Hudson on Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 5 pm. What the Pop! — presented by YES Montreal, a non-profit employment search service — will take place at Cardinal Brewing, 466 Main Rd.
Whether you are a casual supporter of the arts or a seasoned collector, What the Pop! has something for everyone. It offers live music, one-of-a-kind artwork, jewellery, crafts, and a chance to meet and talk to the artists. On the card for this event are MALM, Hania Souleiman, Naomi Lane, Mirella Bacco, 2a3d, Marie Jose Gelinas, Kristen Collett Jewelry, Christian Henegan-Comeau, Tonya Cattan, Yazid Bounouar, and Sandra Woods.
Originally an amateur nature photographer while working in bioethics, Sandra Woods was struck in 2016 with a rare disease; Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), formerly Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD). Although CRPS affects mostly her right hand and arm, it is both an autoimmune disease and a neuro-inflammatory condition so there are also full-body symptoms. These include a ‘mild cognitive impairment’ (MCI) which developed in 2018, a disability that ended her healthcare career.
Now a volunteer patient partner in chronic pain projects across the country, she uses her art to raise awareness of CRPS and pain conditions. Woods began exploring the world through watercolours in 2021, as a form of movement-therapy for her neuropathic chronic pain — and as brain plasticity training to hopefully prevent further cognitive decline. One of her paintings won the inaugural Art Awards of the Canadian Pain Society in 2021 in the Patient Category, while one of her nature photos finished second with an Honourable Mention in a national forest photo contest run last year by The Bateman Foundation.
The Hudson event is the first of four in the What the Pop! Art Pop-up Exhibition series, which will, altogether, help more than 50 talented, emerging artists from across Quebec gain exposure and sell their art. On Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 to 6 pm it will take place at the Church of the Epiphany, 4322 Wellington St in Verdun. On Sunday, Sept. 11 from 1 to 6 pm What the Pop! Moves to Centre St Jax, 1439 Saint-Catherine St W. in Montreal. And the series concludes on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 6 pm at Riverside St-Henri, 5020 St. Ambroise St. in Montreal.
You will also be able to view their art and find out more about the artists in a new virtual exhibition gallery that will be coming soon.
The events are free and open to the public. For more information and a list with links of the artists who will be participating, click HERE
