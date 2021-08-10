Fine-tune your tubas and cellos because the West Island Youth Symphony Orchestra (WIYSO) is back after a challenging year — to say the least. WIYSO will open up for the 2021-22 season in September and have big plans to make up for the 35th anniversary they missed last year. Not only do they have their sights set on expanding their renowned orchestra, but they will they hold a gala concert in May 2022 with guest cellist Stéphane Tétreault to commemorate the milestone they were forced to postpone due to COVID.
“When the pandemic hit last spring, musicians stopped taking lessons because people weren’t leaving their homes,” explained media and press liaison Gad Zack, who’s better known as “Zack.” “We felt there had to be some way to make musicians reignite the passion and interest they had in music. Stéphane was aware of this, as he was a young musician in his 20s and witnessed it firsthand, so we decided he can serve as an example to play. So, thankfully, he agreed to perform with us.”
Tétreault is a young Quebec-based cellist with international notoriety. He plays a Stradivarius cello that was donated to him by the late music philanthropist Mme. Démarais based on his excellence, international success and acclaim, all at a very young age as well.
“Stéphane is young, dynamic and passionate, and his commitment to our organization is very appreciated and unique,” Zack said. “We wanted to encourage and relaunch the orchestra and individual musicians, as well as boost morale.”
Zack said that, because rehearsing and performing with Tétreault could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the orchestra has decided to open its ranks to new, young members from the community. They can audition online and play any instrument, but applications close soon.
“We invite everyone to audition for this season so more musicians can play along with Stéphane,” Zack said. “The deadline is officially July 31 but we will show flexibility if later auditions come in.” To audition, musicians must submit a 3-4-minute piece on their website. “We want to keep it simple, inviting and uncomplicated. Musicians should submit something that they feel really comfortable with.”
The orchestra is considered one of the top youth orchestras in Quebec and has seen many graduates excel on the Canadian music scene. These include Jean-Marie Zeituni, the artistic director of I Musici de Montreal and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra in Ohio; Mélanie Léonard, who became the assistant conductor of the Calgary Philharmonic; bassist Max Cardilli, who became assistant principal double bassist at the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, and more. Many continued to pursue careers in advanced music education as well as higher academic music studies.
The orchestra serves all the communities of the West Island and is hosted by the City of Pointe-Claire, where the orchestra started and has its roots, and where the city provides rehearsal space, a storage facility for some of its instruments, and many accommodations.
“The Youth Symphony Orchestra belongs to the West Island,” Zack said. “We’re by and far one of the best, and we’re so excited to be back.” For more info, visit https://www.osjwi.qc.ca/
