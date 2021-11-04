West Island artist Lindsay Robb debuts new exhibit at the Kirkland Library until Nov. 30

Lindsay Robb, a West Island abstract artist displays her fresh and innovative art at the Kirkland Library this November in an exhibit titled Spin Doctors, Spirits & Spectrums of Light.
Originally from Prince Edward Island, Robb moved to Kirkland after falling in love with a West Islander (now her husband). A busy mom of two young kids and a riding instructor at Greystone Equine (Rigaud), Robb manages to find time to paint when and where it is ever possible.
She’s particularly excited to display a large-scale project she’s been working on for two years, called Spectrum. The concept of Spectrum was born in the fall of 2019. The idea behind it was a rainbow. She would create seven panels. Each panel a colour of the rainbow, each with a different feel and texture.
“I felt I needed to do it. It felt right, but had no idea why,” said Robb. “I sketched it on paper and quizzed my amazingly talented husband if he could custom build canvases six feet tall. Of course, the answer was yes!”
By the beginning of March 2020 she had completed two (yellow and red) of three canvases that were made for her. On March 10, 202 she was on her way into a meeting for the Kirkland Artists’ Association at Lantier House and saw a full rainbow. “It was a crazy time of year for a rainbow and I took it as a good omen that I needed to continue and I felt extremely energized to complete the piece.”
Fast forward a couple of weeks and you know the rest of the story about March 2020. Covid stopped the world, there was no canvass to be found, and her rainbow project took on a whole new meaning. The rainbow suddenly signified hope and she was more excited than ever to keep going. Sadly, things had to be put on hold until things calmed down a bit and she could buy canvas.
Once she could get her hands on canvas again, four more panels were created. Now complete, Spectrum has taken on so many meanings. For example, the orange panel is for Truth and Reconciliation and was painted in October 2021. “The Indigo Panel reminds me of my late Dad’s views while hiking as a young man in the Rockies. He sadly passed away in September 2020 and coincidentally (or not) his birthday is on March 10th — The day I saw the full rainbow.”
Lindsay Robb,’s work can be viewed from November 3-30, at the Kirkland Library, 17100 Hymus Blvd, Kirkland, H9J 2W2.
For more information about Lindsay Robb:
- www.LindsayRobb.com
- Lindsay.Robb@gmail.com
- Facebook @ArtistLindsay
- Insta @lindsayvrobb
— Lindsay Robb
— AB
