Webcast of the Opéra de Montréal’s recent The Mixtape concert available until Jan. 2

The Opéra de Montréal’s La compilation – The Mixtape concert that was presented to a full house in Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on November 21 is now available as a free webcast until Sunday, Jan. 2. The concert featured the artists-in-residence of the Atelier lyrique, along with former Atelier residents, mezzo-soprano Catherine Daniel (2008-2010) and tenor Éric Laporte (1998-2000). They were accompanied by the Orchestre Métropolitain, under the direction of Jacques Lacombe.
At this first full house concert since February 2020, almost half the audience was made up of young people under the age of 34 and admitted to attending an opera for the first time.
“Our greatest privilege, as a cultural organization, is when someone starts their life-long journey in opera with us,” said Patrick Corrigan, General Director of the Opéra de Montréal. “We truly love the idea of being your ‘first.’”
The Atelier lyrique residency program offers members an innovative, personalized, and enriching training program, including voice and language lessons, and participation in various orchestra clinics. Master classes that provide opportunities to further explore the operatic art form under the guidance of experts are also part of the program. It’s all made possible through donations and the generosity of the community.
To view the webcast, click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.