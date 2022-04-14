Voces Boreales chamber choir showcasing past and present Slavic works Apr. 30

On Saturday, April 30, Voces Boreales, in collaboration with Le Vivier, will present the Orthodox masterpiece All-Night Vigil by Sergei Rachmaninov, followed by the world premiere performance of Triptych, by Russian-Canadian composer Evgeny Shcherbakov, written especially for the ensemble. The evening will start with Holy God by Ukrainian-Canadian composer Larysa Kuzmenko. The concert takes place 7:30 pm at Saint-Léon-de-Westmount Church, 4311, boul. De Maisonneuve West.
By showcasing past and present Slavic works, Voces Boreales (in its largest formation of 40 voices) offers a transformative evening.
“We have been preparing this concert for well over a year,” stated Andrew Gray, Artistic Director of Voces Boreales. “I am reminded that now, more than ever, our role as artists is to create a space for dialogue and compassion. The works in the program have a mystical, engaging, timeless beauty that reach across divides and speak of peace.”
Added Evgeny Shcherbakov: “As a Russian-Canadian composer and conductor, I am heartbroken by news coming from Ukraine, and I hope more musicians and artists of Russian descent will join me and speak out. I truly believe the beauty of art and music will keep us unified, even in the darkest of times and will shine like a beacon of hope.”
Shcherbakov has been living in Vancouver since 2008 following various struggles and discontentment with the system in Russia. He stands with the people of Ukraine and hopes that the première performance of his work will send a message of solidarity and provide a prayer for unity and peace.
The composers on the programme are not only connected through their love of music from the Eastern Orthodox church tradition, but also through their shared traumatic experiences at the hands of the Russian regime.
“I left Russia as an act of protest against Putin’s government,” said Shcherbakov. “Here in Canada everything is a huge source of inspiration. My piece, Triptych, is dedicated to the upcoming 150th anniversary of the birth of Rachmaninov, whose music I view as a symbol of unity, democracy, and hope.”
Rachmaninov had many direct and indirect ties with Ukraine, having given many concerts and having been a founding member of the Kyiv conservatoire. Following the forced and brutal seizure of his house and lands at the start of the 1917 Revolution, he managed to escape Russia using visas for a concert tour in Scandinavia. He vowed never to return and lived the rest of his life in self-imposed exile in the United States. He is buried in New York State.
The concert opens with Larysa Kuzmenko’s 2018 work Holy God, sung in Ukrainian. She writes: “My Ukrainian story is about the forced starvation of Ukrainians during the ‘Holodomor’ (holod: hunger / mor: extermination) of 1932–1933 when millions of Ukrainians died in the famine, including seven members of my mother’s family. Stalin sent his troops to take all the food away from the Ukrainian people. My mother was 9 years old at the time. She survived by eating leaves and bugs, anything, just to survive. Unfortunately, her parents, grandmother, brothers and sisters all starved to death. I am glad that both my parents are not alive to see this horrific genocide that is again unfolding in Ukraine.”
St-Léon de Westmount Church is located at 4311, boul. De Maisonneuve West. Bus: 24, Metro: Atwater. Tickets are $23 - $35. Box-office: https://vocesboreales.org/
