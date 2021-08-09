Upper Canada Playhouse releases re-opening plans with exciting 2021 Fall season

Morrisburg’s Upper Canada Playhouse is planning to light up its stage and raise the curtain on a 2021 5-show Fall season running September 7 through December 19. The season follows the theatre’s trend of offering audiences an exciting mix of professional live theatre and music performed by some of the country’s most talented performers.
“We’re bringing in the big guns!” commented Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “We’re looking forward to showcasing some of our audience’s favourite actors and musicians, with five dynamite shows to welcome our audience back to our theatre.”
Like all theatres in the country, the popular Eastern Ontario theatre company has been forced to go to dark for the last year and a half due to the challenges that COVID-19 has presented to the live entertainment industry. But the resilient theatre has an eye to a brighter future. It’s been using its down time to plan for an entertaining Fall season that will give audiences a chance to laugh and sing again with all the protocols in place so they can do it safely.
“Everyone is really needing something to look forward to,” added Bowes. “What we can offer is the gift of live entertainment with all the laughs, stories and music that it brings. Our upcoming Fall season will do that and more.”
The come-back season gets off to a hand-clapping, foot-stomping start with the sensational live concert Johnny and June, running September 7 through 19. Starring Aaron Solomon, the show is a salute to the lives and songs of Johnny Cash and June Carter — a king of country music and his queen. Solomon’s performances in many past Playhouse concerts have earned him a loyal following with the theatre’s audience, and his incredible embodiment of this legendary country star literally holds audiences spell-bound.
Next up will feature a visit from Canada’s most popular playwright Norm Foster starring in one of this own shows. Foster’s comedy, Old Love, plays from September 23 through October 30 and follows the lives of two characters who re-unite after years apart, leading to a re-awakening of their connection to each other. It’s filled with hilarious situations, punchy dialogue, romance, courtship and Foster’s famous humour and heart.
Leisa Way’s Sweet Dreams: A Tribute to Patsy Cline rolls into town November 2 to 14. The show had previously sold out last year before the Playhouse season was cancelled due to the pandemic. The theatre looks forward to finally bringing Leisa and her Wayward Wind Band back to its stage for this unforgettable tribute to one of Country’s biggest stars.
Marshall Button and his wise-cracking, hilarious buddy, Lucien, will pay a visit to the Playhouse stage November 16 through 28 with Lucien In Trumpland, a brand-new adventure from Canada’s favourite blue-collar philosopher. In this latest episode Lucien makes another trip to a Florida beach where he holds forth on his unique and entertaining views on the world including tales of his ill-fated drive south and a stop-over in Washington during the storming of the Capitol.
A fitting finale to The Playhouse’s re-opening season will be a return visit from Leisa Way and her fabulous band for Rockin’ Round The Christmas Tree, a wonderful new Christmas concert guaranteed to bring the joys of the season to the whole family. Playing November 30 to December 19, it’s a cavalcade of everyone’s favourite Yuletide songs of young and old sprinkled with a dose of comedy, stories and visits from some popular Christmas characters.
The Playhouse will be making some changes to provide audiences, staff and performers the health and safety protocols they expect and deserve. It will also employ a Covid Compliance Officer to ensure that these protocols are implemented at all times and meet all public health directives and updates. To accommodate socially distancing there will be fewer available seats so audiences are encouraged to book early. Also due to the shortened season, there will be no flex passes and tickets will be sold on a show-by-show basis.
Notwithstanding these changes, Playhouse staff expect it to be one of their most entertaining seasons ever. When the lights go down and the stage lights come up, it’ll be the same live, engaging experience that has made The Playhouse the entertainment choice of one of the largest audiences in the country.
The Playhouse Box Office officially opens on Monday, August 16 for in-person, phone and email bookings. Online bookings begin Tuesday, August 17. For more information, call 613-543-3713; 1-877-550-3650 or visit www.uppercanadaplayhouse.com
— Upper Canada Playhouse
— AB
