Upper Canada Playhouse premieres new Norm Foster comedy, Moving In

After a winter and spring season of the live concerts Glory Days, Across the Pond and Honky Tonk Angels, Morrisburg, Ontario’s Upper Canada Playhouse is moving on to Moving In, the world premiere of a brand new comedy by Norm Foster, running June 8 to 25.
Foster, Canada’s most-produced playwright, writes shows with characters that remind them of people they know and even of themselves. What’s always an added bonus is that Foster puts these everyday ordinary people in new and unexpected situations that are both hilarious and thought-provoking — combination of humour and heart that makes his plays popular.
In Moving In, the audience is introduced to a middle-aged couple who, after much weighing of the pros and cons, decide to take the plunge and move in together. Mark is a retired bank manager turned artist and Gretchen, a real estate agent. It’s moving day and a very special day for the couple. What could possibly go wrong? Well just about everything in this laughter-filled comedy.
Their grown-up children have other ideas. It’s a witty spin on the role reversals that can happen when older couples are starting relationships and adult children need to adjust their points-of-view. Mark's son Brett is a wannabe rock star who says he'll lend a hand with the move but never quite gets around to it. And Gretchen's daughter Rachel is a cop who flies across the country to arrest her mom’s romantic aspirations. Sparks fly and jokes crackle in this must-see summer season opener.
Foster has frequently chosen Upper Canada Playhouse to premiere his new shows, which means their audience is the first audience ever to experience them. It’s also an exciting time for the Playhouse team and Foster himself as the director, actors, designers and technicians have the first opportunity to rehearse his new play and incorporate tweaks and rewrites from the playwright himself.
Jesse Collins directs this Foster premiere and has directed many other first productions of the playwright’s new shows for The Playhouse including The Ladies Foursome and Doris and Ivy in the Home. Playhouse audiences have also enjoyed Collins’ hit concerts Dean and Jerry What Might Have Been and The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt What Might Have Been. He has also enjoyed an impressive TV and film career including an Emmy nomination for directing.
The cast of Moving In also sport impressive credentials. In the role of Mark is Dan Lett, one of the busiest actors in the country including work at the Shaw Festival as well as TV and Film credits for The Shape Of Water, Made in Canada, X- Men Apocalypse and The Kennedys. Returning Playhouse favourite Viviana Zarrillo, who also graced the Shaw Festival stage, plays Gretchen and was last seen in Same Time Next Year and Last of the Red Hot Lovers. In the role of Rachel, The Playhouse welcomes new-comer Molly Kidder who can be seen in Murdoch Series and Jake Goldsbie best known for eight seasons on Degrassi.
Moving In runs June 8-25 with 2 pm shows Tue/Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun and 7:30 pm shows Thu/Fri/Sat. Contact the Box Office at: 613-543-3713; 877-550-3650 or uppercanadaplayhouse.com
