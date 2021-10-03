Upper Canada Playhouse continues successful reopening with new Norm Foster comedy

Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg, Ontario opened its doors September 7 for the first time in 20 months and audiences embraced it enthusiastically. The first show of their Fall Season, Johnny & June, sold out and their second show, the new Norm Foster comedy, Old Love, is already filling up its 5 ½ week run from September 23 to October 30. Sales are so brisk that The Playhouse has added nine additional performances to the show.
“Our re-opening has been amazing,” stated Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “Not only have people been enjoying the shows, but they’ve also expressed their appreciation for all the COVID protocols we’ve put in place and how safe they feel attending our live shows again.”
The theatre has now shifted gears from a Johnny Cash concert to a comedy from Canada’s favourite playwright. Old Love is the story of one man’s obsession. For 25 years, Bud has loved Molly from afar. Molly, too, has been waiting but she just doesn’t know it. Now he’s recently divorced and she’s newly-widowed. At her husband’s funeral, Bud sees his chance to win her at last and emerges to pay his respects, leading to a re-awakening of forgotten emotions. It’s a story of romance, courtship and relationships between older adults.
Filled with humour and heart, this sparkling Foster comedy is driven by hilarious situations, witty dialogue and unforgettable characters and poses the age-old question about whether or not it’s ever too late to start again. Directed by Jesse Collins, the play stars Melanie Janzen and Brian Young who, in addition to playing Molly and Bud, also bring a variety of the play’s other characters to life.
Collins — who has directed a host of Playhouse hits such as The Ladies Foursome, Halfway There, and The Affections of May — is an Emmy-nominated director with decades of directing and acting experience in stage, television and film.
Janzen is a veteran performer with extensive stage credits from the Stratford and Shaw Festivals to the North American tour of the musical Showboat. She has also appeared in such Playhouse productions as Wife Begins at Forty, Here on the Flightpath, There Goes The Bride, and Halfway There.
Young is also no stranger to Playhouse audiences from his performances in such hit shows as Boeing, Boeing, The Affections of May, Miracle on 34th Street, and Last of the Red Hot Lovers.
Old Love plays intil October 30, with matinee and evening performances Tuesday through Sunday. The season continues in November with Sweet Dreams: The Music of Patsy Cline and Lucien in Trumpland, and concludes in December with the new Leisa Way concert Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree.
Due to social distancing a limited number of seats are available by contacting the Box Office at 613-543-3713 or 1-877-550-3650 or www.uppercanadaplayhouse.com
— Upper Canada Playhouse
— AB
