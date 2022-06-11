Upper Canada Playhouse audiences first to see Norm Foster’s new comedy

One of the exciting aspects of any theatre’s season is producing a show never before seen on any stage. And when it’s a new show by audience-favourite Norm Foster, it’s even more exciting.
Foster has written over 65 plays and Upper Canada Playhouse, in Morrisburg, Ontario, has produced many of them on its stage. His new play, Doris and Ivy in the Home, running June 2-26, is destined to be one of his classic hits.
Audiences love Foster’s brand of comedy because he writes about them. His characters are everyday people experiencing the ups and downs of life. His plays are hilarious. They’re also thought-provoking. They reel you in with laughter and then deal with the challenges that we all face at some time in our lives. You leave the theatre having been entertained by characters and situations that remind you of people you know. Maybe even yourself. Little wonder Foster has become Canada’s most-produced playwright.
In Doris and Ivy in the Home, retired prison guard Doris Mooney has just moved into Paradise Village, a retirement home in Canmore, Alberta. She quickly befriends Ivy Hoffbauer, a resident of the home and a former champion skier. Rounding out the trio is dapper gent Arthur Beech who has designs on Ivy. Love, gossip, and shenanigans behind the compost heap, this is Foster at his hilarious best.
The production is helmed by one of The Playhouse’s most dynamic directors, Jesse Collins, who has an impressive list of stage and TV credits to his name including an Emmy nomination. He also directed The Ladies Foursome, another first production of a Foster play that The Playhouse was thrilled to share with its audience and the theatre community at large.
The play subsequently went on to receive countless productions by theatres across this country and beyond.
“Foster and Collins have provided the Playhouse with many hits over the years,” stated Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “They’re destined to repeat the same with Doris and Ivy in the Home.”
The Playhouse has assembled a cast of seasoned professionals for this Foster premiere. Playing Doris is Debbie Collins who was last seen in the 2019 season opener, Where You Are. Collins has had a prolific and varied stage career headlined by her one-woman tour de force The Judy Garland Story which has wowed audiences at the Stirling Festival, Theatre Orangeville, Orillia Opera House, Brockville Arts Centre, Lighthouse Theatre and many more. Ivy is played by Terri Cherniack, a new talent on the Playhouse stage. She has starred in Calendar Girls for Mirvish Productions, Dancing at Lughnasa for the NAC, The Philadelphia Story at Theatre Calgary as well as productions at Tarragon Theatre, Neptune Theatre, Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and more.
The Playhouse welcomes back Daniel Michael Karpenchuk as Arthur, after appearing as Kris Kringle in the theatre’s productions of Miracle on 34th Street and The Christmas Express. He has performed at such theatres as Brampton’s Rose Theatre and St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival, has appeared in TV’s Murdoch Mysteries and Mayday and has voiced such productions as Caillou.
Doris and Ivy in the Home is followed by the country comedy Sugar Road in July, Wally’s Café in August and another new Norm Foster comedy, Come Down From Up River, in September.
The summer series will be followed by a sensational new live concert The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt: What Might Have Been, in October and the season concludes in December with a musical production of A Christmas Carol.
Doris and Ivy in the Home runs June 2-26. Tue/Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun at 2 pm & Thu/Fri/Sat at 8 pm. Tickets & Info at www.uppercanadaplayhouse.com; 613-543-3713 or 877-550-3650
— Upper Canada Playhouse
