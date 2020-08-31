Against pandemic odds, Greenwood’s StoryFest has reinvented itself: the 19th edition will be a virtual online experience with authors from across Canada and as far away as England joining in via Zoom this autumn, said an August 14 release.
StoryFest 2020 begins Oct. 1 at 7 pm with Joan Thomas. The winner of the Governor General’s Award for Fiction for her novel Five Wives is joining in from Winnipeg.
Then Oct. 8 at 7 pm, writer Annabel Lyon, will be online from New Westminster, B.C. The author of The Golden Mean, a Rogers Writer’s Trust Fiction Award winner, will discuss her latest novel, Consent, about twins whose lives are further entangled by tragedy.
Margaret MacMillan, an emeritus professor of International History at the University of Oxford, will be the third guest Oct. 15 at 2 pm. She will discuss her new book War: How Conflict Shaped Us. Readers might also be familiar with her earlier books, Paris: 1919: Six Months that Changed the World, as well as The War That Ended Peace: The Road to 1914.
StoryFest next turns its attention to the world of art with Emily Urquhart as the guest Oct. 22 at 7 pm. A creative non-fiction instructor at Wilfrid Laurier University, she has just published The Age of Creativity: Art, Memory, My Father and Me. The memoir is about her father – world renowned artist Tony Urquhart.
On Oct. 29 at 7 pm StoryFest welcomes Michelle Good, a writer of Cree ancestry who has worked with Indigenous communities and organizations for three decades, pursuing this work as a newly graduated lawyer in her early forties. Her novel, Five Little Indians, garnered the HarperCollins/UBC Best New Fiction Award. Her poems have been featured in the 2016 and 2017 editions of The Best Canadian Poetry in Canada.
Tommy Schnurmacher, a local name familiar to many from his work at both CJAD Radio and The Gazette, will be StoryFest 2020’s guest Nov. 1 at 2 pm. He will talk about his latest and very personal book, Makeup Tips from Auschwitz: How Vanity Saved my Mother’s Life.
As is custom, a Writers Workshop will be offered for a limited number of participants. Playwright Michaela Di Cesare will lead three workshops on the theme of Autobiographical Storytelling Oct. 17 (Monologue), Oct. 24 (Characters and Dialogue), Oct. 31 (Navigating Legal and Personal). Each workshop takes place from 10 am until noon. The workshops are $50 each, or $125 for all three.
Events take place at the indicated Eastern Standard Time. Reservations for all events are required in advance, beginning September 1, 2020, and can be made online at www.greenwoodstoryfest.com.
Although there is no cost for these live author Zoom events that will include audience questions, donations to the Greenwood Centre for Living History would be appreciated and can be made at the time of reservation. The events were made possible through our generous partners even though fundraising activities are difficult to pursue at this time.
More details about each of the writers and all of the events can be found at www.greenwoodstoryfest.com
