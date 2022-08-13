Two principal guest conductors will lead the Orchestre Classique de Montréal’s 83rd season

Geneviève Leclair and Alain Trudel will be at the helm of the Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM) when it resumes its residence at Salle Pierre-Mercure on October 18.
On tap for this, its 83rd season, is a diverse program ranging from Johann Sebastian Bach to Benjamin Britten, with new works by David Bontemps and Maxime Goulet. Anishinaabe composer Barbara Assiginaak and Cree composer Tomson Highway will also be featured, and the voices of Suzanne Taffot, Magali Simard Galdès, Marc Hervieux, Aline Kutan, Hélène Brunet, Dominique Labelle, and Julie Boulianne will be heard.
Four new works will be presented, including Unruly Sun, a staged song cycle for solo tenor performed on World AIDS Day; the chamber opera La Flambeau by Haitian-born Québec composer David Bontemps; a concerto for Anishinaabe flute by Barbara Assiginaak; and the world premiere of the Ice Storm Symphony, Maxime Goulet’s first symphonic work, marking the 25th anniversary of the disastrous1998 event.
“The late Maestro Boris Brott and I planned a season that truly reflects the orchestra’s DNA: eclectic repertoire and our shared love of the vocal arts,” said Taras Kulish, executive director of the OCM in the press release. “Following the tragic loss of our beloved Boris, the OCM is proud to continue his legacy of excellence with two guest conductors who had strong ties to him: Geneviève Leclair and Alain Trudel. They will allow us to maintain the high standards that our orchestra and our audiences are accustomed to.”
The season begins on October 18 with Boris: His Life in Music, when the OCM will pay tribute to its late artistic director, Boris Brott, with an evening of music celebrating significant milestones in the maestro’s life, and include performances of Bruch’s evocative Kol Nidre, Manuel Ponce’s guitar concerto Concierto del Sur, and well-known selections from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story.
The OCM will continue with its Music for Everyone program, which tries to make the orchestra’s concerts accessible to as many people as possible and has already brought music to more than 1,500 new Canadians and hundreds of seniors and disadvantaged people.
And the OCM’s youth concerts, which introduces classical music to children between the ages of five and 12, will continue and include a concert where the orchestra joins forces with Jeunesses Musicales to present a concert featuring the ensemble Flûte Alors.
For more information, the entire schedule, and tickets, visit https://orchestre.ca/
— Anthony Bonaparte
— OCM
