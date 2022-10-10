Tribute to The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt opens Oct. 18 at Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg

On July 12, 1971, The Eagles played together for the first time — as the backup band for Linda Ronstadt. The story of how this young group of musicians met when they had all landed in Los Angeles in the late ‘1960s and early ‘70s is best told by songs from a timeless catalogue of hits that will keep you singing along and clapping your hands.
Karen Coughlin and Jay Davis star in The Eagles & Linda Ronstadt: What Might Have Been, a concert presentation of the hits of the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt at Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg, Ontario from Oct 18 - 30. With Glenn Bladon, John Minnis, Rich Levesque and Bob Gasson, this live band will recreate the hits and tell some of the stories of how these powerhouse acts started together and branched out to create the sound known as country-rock.
Created by Jesse Collins, who brought the story of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis to Morrisburg with his hit show Dean & Jerry: What Might Have Been, this show is another in his What Might Have Been concert/documentary series.
“The first concert I ever saw was the Eagles in 1978,” Collins recalls, “and Linda Ronstadt music has played in my house since I was a kid. Hearing a great band do these tunes — especially with two of Canada’s most amazing performers, Karen and Jay — it just does more than bring back a few memories. It brings back an entire era. The ‘70s California scene completely changed the musical landscape and revisiting it with this show just leaves everybody with smiles a mile wide — including me!”
The career highlights are intertwined in this two-act show, covering hits and tales of their escapades and history. They may have started as a singer and her backup band, but they played together rarely over the years. But what might it have been like if they could have done one last tour, after all the hits and all the heartaches … what might have been?
The Eagles & Linda Ronstadt: What Might Have Been is filled with songs you’ll remember in a concert format you won’t soon forget.
Upper Canada Playhouse is located at 12320 County Rd. #2 in Morrisburg, Ont. For schedule and ticket information, visit https://uppercanadaplayhouse.com/shows/the-eagles-linda-ronstadt/
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.