Thy Shakespeare-In-the-Park comes hither this summer

For the last few years, Repercussion Theatre has not been able to perform their annual tour of Shakespeare-in-the-Park shows across Montreal and the West Island. However, the troupe is back this summer and they are more excited than ever to put on a series of plays at more than 20 outdoor parks. The tour kicks off Thursday, July 14 with their most recent production, All Shall Be Well.
“It’s been hard for everybody these past few years and knowing that there is a live audience is really exciting,” said playwright Amanda Kellock, who is also an actor, director, writer, and teacher. “Everything is really hard right now. For example, wood is a lot more expensive these days, so building a set is expensive, but thank goodness we have the promise of an audience because that is what is keeping us motivated.”
While enduring The Plague in London and remaining in quarantine, Shakespeare wrote King Lear, and All Shall Be Well is a playful story that jumps ahead 400 years later to the present where actors living through a pandemic of their own hear of this accomplishment and decide to perform a collection of Shakespeare’s plague-related scenes. The performance includes a wide range of plays, songs, and sonnets that are all written by the iconic playwright.
“It is very much an homage to Shakespeare,” Kellock said. “[This project] turned out to be a two-year exploration of my rereading all the Shakespearean plays. Plus, we all lived through and continue to live through the pandemic. So, what does it do to you to live through that? What is it like to have something that is, on the one hand, so present and so intense, destabilizing, and scary, but at the same time becomes totally mundane because it’s happening for two long years? That is what manifests itself in the play in ways we were not able to see before and only after going through what we went through.”
Kellock has been actively involved in Repercussion Theatre projects for years. In the past she has performed on stage as well as directed other plays, but this summer, she’s decided to wear the hat of playwright only.
“Because I was taking on the writing, it is always useful to have another set of eyes and another mind [with a separate director]. I really feel like we found the right person to come in and direct,” said Kellock, speaking of director Rebecca Gibian.
Shakespeare-in-the-Park runs from July 14 until August 6 in parks across the West Island (Hudson, Dorval, DDO, Pierrefonds, Kirkland, etc.), on the island (Westmount, Verdun, Lasalle, and TMR), and beyond (Morin Heights). There’s no charge to enjoy a show although, given Repercussion Theatre is a professional theatre company as well as a non-profit arts organization, donations are welcome.
There are also three new VIP experiences coming out this summer that can be purchased ahead of time: The Classic Package, The Picnic Package, and The Bubbly in the Park Package. These include reserved VIP seating and other fun perks when you attend the show. Bring a blanket or chair, a cooler or picnic, and your artistic intellect and enjoy a summer show.
Get the tour schedule at www.repercussiontheatre.com
