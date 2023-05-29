There's something for everyone at FringeMTL May 29 to June 18

The 33rd edition of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival is here, running from May 29 to June 18 and MainLine Theatre is once again inviting everyone to join the more than over 65,000 festivalgoers who will celebrate diversity, community and artistic freedom.
This year’s festival features a lineup of more than 500 artists and 90 companies from around the world presenting over 500 performances, including 12 podcast episodes, and the return of Fringe Park, the outdoor site where over 40 acts will put on their shows, from theatre, dance, comedy, puppetry to storytelling, music and more. Located at the corner of Rachel and St-Laurent, The Fringe Park is the central gathering point of FringeMTL.
The festival opens on Monday, May 29 at 7 pm at Club Soda (1225 Saint Laurent) with Fringe-For-All — rapid-fire, two-minute teasers presented by companies performing at the festival. Fringe Park, where all events are free, opens on June 8 with a concert by Danny Rebel & The KGB. Programming includes Summerset, Dead Messenger, The Tina Trons, Papillon, Mini-Fringe and the famous Drag Races hosted by Uma Gahd. The festival ends with a closing-night party and the presentation of The Frankie Awards on Sunday, June 18 at 10 pm.
“The world needs the Fringe community more than ever right now,” stated Amy Blackmore, executive and artistic director. “With the festival’s values of diversity, accessibility and artistic freedom, Fringing makes the world a better place.”
For a list of shows and more information about tickets, visit https://www.montrealfringe.ca/spectacles-show
— Anthony Bonaparte
