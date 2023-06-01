The Segal Centre’s 2023-2024 theatre season is kind of a big deal

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts launched their 2023-2024 Theatre season in early May with a celebratory toast in their lobby surrounded by Montreal theatre lovers. This season of theatre brings two prestige shows that were presented to audiences on Broadway and two Canadian hits, all at accessible prices.
In the fall, the first half of the season starts with Tony and Grammy-winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which brings the songbook of the singer-songwriter to life. That’s followed by Boy Falls From The Sky, an insider’s true story of what it takes to make it on Broadway starring Degrassi’s Jake Epstein.
In 2024, Fifteen Dogs, a co-production with Crow’s Theatre, is a theatrical adaptation of the Giller Prize-winning novel by André Alexis, adapted and directed by Marie Farsi. It’s a modern-day fable of fate and faith. Closing out this season is Broadway hit play: POTUS, Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, a raucous, caustic political dark comedy from the perspective of seven women trying to keep the president afloat.
“One of the best things I hear in my role is when someone visits the Segal Centre for the first time and they can’t believe that there’s premium, first-class theatre happening right under their nose, in their hometown,” stated says Artistic and Executive
Director Lisa Rubin. “With this stunning season, I want the Segal Centre to be loud and proud: these shows are a big deal and on par with any top theatre, anywhere in the world. Yes, really.”
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
- October 15 – November 5, 2023
The true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.” A Tony- and Grammy-winning play.
- Book by Douglas McGrath
- Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King | Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil
- Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing
- Orchestrations, Vocal, and Incidental Music Arrangements by Steve Sidwell
- Directed by Kelly Thornton
- Musical Direction by Floydd Ricketts
- Choreography by Jaz Sealey
- With Tess Benger as Carole King
- A co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre
- A Tony® and Grammy®- Winning play
Lisa’s Note: “Only at the Segal Centre can you discover the magic of Broadway with the intimacy and pride of your local theatre. I can’t wait for our space to come alive to the electrifying soundtrack of the astounding Carole King.”
Boy Falls From The Sky
- November 19 – December 10, 2023
Jake Epstein’s been “that guy from Degrassi”, starred in the US National Tours of Spring Awakening and American Idiot, played Spider-Man on Broadway, and starred in the original production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Not bad for a kid from Toronto who dreamed about performing on Broadway ever since he was a child. But the thing about dreams is, they don’t always go as planned. Through a series of entertaining and soul-baring stories and songs, Epstein shares the rejection, stage fright, and heartbreak behind a seemingly successful career in this showbiz tell-all. Boy Falls From The Sky is a must-see for anyone who’s ever chased their dreams.
- Written and performed by Jake Epstein
- Directed by and developed with Robert McQueen
- A Segal Centre presentation of a Talk Is Free Theatre production
Lisa’s Note — “He may ‘fall from the sky’, but I can guarantee that you will fall for the charismatic and engaging Jake Epstein. Whether you’re an artist or an art lover, Jake takes you on the rarely seen or talked-about journey of what it takes behind the scenes to become a Broadway star. His story will have you on the edge of your seat.”
Fifteen Dogs
- March 31 – April 21, 2024
The gods Hermes and Apollo make a bet over a beer and grant 15 dogs human consciousness, watching from above as the pups discover the poetry and the pitfalls of complex thought and emotion. In this modern-day fable of fate, faith, love, and language, six actors embody the pack as they reckon with morality, mortality, and the profound relationships they share with humans.
- Based on the Giller prize-winning book
- Adapted and directed for the stage by Marie Farsi
- Based on the novel Fifteen Dogs by André Alexis
- Commissioned and originally produced by Crow’s Theatre
- A Segal Centre and Crow’s Theatre Co-production
Lisa’s note: “There’s a reason this play was completely sold out in Toronto: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Kite Runner… as far as adaptations of contemporary novels into plays go, count Fifteen Dogs among the best. It will take you entirely by surprise while leaving your heart and mind very full. This play is about so much more than dogs, it’s a powerful reflection on our shared human experience.”
POTUS, Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
- May 12 – June 2, 2024
One four-letter word is about to rock the White House! When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. Veep meets House of Cards in this comedy.
- Written by Selina Fillinger
- Directed by Lisa Rubin
- A #$@!% good time!
Lisa’s Note: “The ingredients: seven badass women, jaw-dropping performances, non-stop laughter, gutsy and shocking content. The result is a recipe for the most buzzworthy show of our season. Not for the faint of heart! This play pulls no punches.”
The Segal Centre Box Office is located at 5170 ch. de la Côte-Ste-Catherine in Montreal. Subscriptions and passes are now on sale. For more information,
call 514-739-7944 or visit
— Segal Centre for Performing Arts
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.