The Segal Centre reopens with English premiere of April Fools, May 1-22

The Segal Centre is finally reopening with the English-language premiere of the racy musical April Fools, a pop/rock cabaret from Israeli star and two-time Israeli Singer of the Year, Keren Peles. The show runs from May 1-22.
In this high-energy show, a forbidden love affair leads to a deep dive into a woman’s mind where a battle about societal expectations plays out among her conflicting urges and desires to break free from it all. In the middle of living a seemingly perfect life, complete with a career, family, and home of her dreams, a woman begins a torrid love affair with an attractive and soon-to-be-married man. Racy and steamy, this show is a sensual and stripped-down musical rendezvous that playgoers won’t soon forget.
What really sets this show apart is an added interactive and immersive aspect where the audience becomes an important part of the story and can even influence the course of the cabaret by using their mobile devices and an app created specifically by the Segal Centre for the show.
“The show is an explosively deep dive into what makes us human,” said actor Heather McGuigan, who lives in Stratford, Ontario and plays the role of Morality in the lead character’s mind. “We hear it musically and through instruments, and we see it in the text and choreography. It’s definitely not just a ‘sit back and enjoy’ type of experience. This is a very connected experience between the audience and us.”
But she added with a chuckle, “It’s nothing to be scared about.”
Playing a part of the main actor Eva’s mind has been an interesting role for McGuigan.
“I am one of six women who play the different parts of Eva’s brain, and we influence and affect the decisions she makes in her life,” she said. “This show is a very cool window into our brains and the number of thoughts we have in our head with each and every decision that we make.”
The show is intended for patrons who are 18 and over because of the topical matter that is discussed (including PTSD, strong language, and some sexual content), so on their website they playfully recommended “a cold shower” afterwards.
The cast is made up of actors from across the city, province, and country. By having such a varied cast, plus getting audience members involved in the show, the Segal Centre hopes it will unite people after a long period of time being apart and dealing with the pandemic.
“We have spent two years being careful and safe and distancing, and this show is none of those things,” McGuigan said. “This is a celebration of closeness, vulnerability, and passion. We’re experiencing that within the cast: the joy of being together and coming together. And we’re expressing that through the singing, text, and choreography. It truly encapsulates what an artist does and why we love to do it.”
For info visit segalcentre.org
