The Segal Centre presents DWYT’s I Kid You Nosh! June18-22

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts presents I Kid You Nosh!, running for five days only from June 18 to June 22. An original production of the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre (DWYT), I Kid You Nosh! is an uplifting and lively musical inspired by Jewish comfort food and true stories from behind the scenes of the DWYT.
At a lively cast party in Montreal, DWYT actors reminisce about the good times and perform delicious numbers inspired by nostalgia and anecdotes about their favourite foods. The original multilingual musical comedy is topped with a medley of known songs and a dash of vignettes related to the joy of Ashkenazi Jewish foods and its ties to culture, family, memories, and being together.
The DWYT players are talented performers, but their true characters really shine after the curtains close, and it’s time to sing, dance, kibitz, and schmooze it up. Former DWYT performer, Adina Katz has penned a love letter to the Yiddish theatre community, to comfort food, and friends, and to years of joyful gatherings.
This new musical shines a light on a talented multigenerational cast featuring stars of the DWYT stage. Balancing past and present, the show revolves around current characters reminiscing about former plays and looking back on Yiddish theatre classics and hits like “Kasrilevke”. The production will be in Yiddish, English, and a sprinkle of French, Hebrew, and Ladino to taste, with English supertitles.
“Adina’s original script is a heartwarming reminder of the importance of the DWYT community both on and off the stage. I Kid You Nosh! is a true celebration of life, of being together, of creating and performing together, and of keeping traditions alive,” stated Jesse Krolik, co-president of the DWYT..
“After social gathering restrictions kept us away from the theatre and our community, this show gives us a chance to rejoice together and enjoy each other's company in a comfortable, fun, and meaningful way,” said writer/director Adina Katz.
“The best way to end the Segal Centre season is with a big smile and the DWYT continues to deliver the feel-good vibes. This show feels like a warm hug and your bubbe’s matzo ball soup,” added Lisa Rubin, Segal Centre artistic and executive director.
Performances are Sunday and Monday, June 18 and 19 at 7 p.m., and Tuesday to Thursday, June 20 to 22 at 8 p.m.The Segal Centre is located at 5170 chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine. Tickets are on sale at 514-739-7944 or at www.segalcentre.org
— Segal Centre for Performing Arts
— AB
