The school that Josa built

Thirty years ago this month, a 25-year-old telephone sales representative for a local community newspaper — yes, this one — decided to take a gamble, follow her passion for theatre and film, and open a business of her own. Today, the Montreal School of Performing Arts (MSOPA) and its founder, Josa Maule, is celebrating three decades of ups and downs, as well as more than a few sideways.
At the time, the cards were stacked against a young, Black woman making a go of it in a predominantly white, male industry, but Maule was not fazed.
“I wouldn’t say that they dismissed me, but I was pretty much told that I belonged at the Black Theatre Workshop. I was told that there was not that much work for Black actors. But I wasn’t just targeting Black students,” Maule reminisced during a recent telephone interview.
The naysayers only fueled her determination. “I said, ‘Nothing beats a failure but a try. I’ll try and if it succeeds it succeeds. If it doesn’t, I’ll try again.’”
Born in Côte-des-Neiges, the long-time NDG resident says she was drawn to performing at age four and remembers always hamming it up and loving the attention. As a child, Maule participated in activities at her church and took classes offered at the Negro Community Centre in Little Burgundy, signing up for ballet, tap, and piano with non other than the late, great Daisy Sweeney — Oscar Peterson’s older sister.
By age eight, Maule even got her first taste of entrepreneurship and of working behind the scenes. “I produced and directed a variety show in my parents’ basement. I charged the adults a dollar and paid the actors a quarter.”
By her late teens, Maule was fully aware that paying gigs for Black actors, let alone heavy-set Black women, were few and far between. And if casting directors were looking for Blacks, the actors had to fit the going stereotype. “I would go to auditions, and they would ask me if I could sound more Black. If I could sound more southern,” she recalled.
The resulting pull towards teaching, directing, and producing suited her just fine. “I think I have a take-over spirit,” Maule quipped.
Since its inception, the MSOPA has cast a wide net and been open and affordable to a diverse set of students of all ages and levels. Maule, along with the school’s teachers — all professionals working in the field — is aware that the students will come in with different goals that lead to different outcomes. “Not everybody is taking acting to necessarily become an actor, and not everybody will become one. But acting has so many different avenues that you can explore as a person. To be your best you.”
Maule tries to make sure that students who are pursuing an acting career go in with their eyes wide open. “Too many actors listen to false prophets, people who promise them the moon, telling them, ‘You’re going to be a star.’ It’s not that they cannot act, but there is also a business to acting and that’s a skill that is very important for actors to learn. That, and how to network. To be out there.”
That early networking begins with the school making the students available for both student film and community theatre productions.
Looking back, Maule, now 55, said she is extremely proud of the more than 5,000 students who have passed through the school’s doors — some having gone on to successful careers in the industry.
And while February may be Black History Month, and Maule an ardent advocate, she prefers to look back with pride at her accomplishments, regardless of the colour of her skin.
“I don’t like putting a colour to it,” said Maule, adding, “I know I’m Black. Just being a success at doing what I love to do and being able to inspire people of any community is what’s important to me.”
