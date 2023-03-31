The Rishta: At the Centaur until April 8

The world premiere of The Rishta, the first play from critically acclaimed and bestselling novelist Uzma Jalaluddin, is now on stage at the Centaur Theatre until April 8. Presented by Silk Road Theatre, The Rishta (Hindi-Urdu for ‘suitor’), which opened on March 30, uses smart, humorous dialogue and cultural references across diverse Muslim backgrounds to tell a universal, family story.
The story centres on Samah, a young South Asian McGill University student who has fallen in love with her Moroccan classmate, Hussain. Convinced that her parents won’t allow an intercultural marriage, Samah employs the help of a rambunctious and enterprising matchmaker, Badra, to introduce the family to a few terrible suitors in order for them to eventually be dazzled and charmed by the last one, Hussain.
What ensues is a hilarious sequence of events where each family member strikes a separate and private deal with Badra, all hiding secrets of their own and each hoping for very different outcomes. This heartfelt play is about looking for love while navigating family expectations as the child of immigrants. Audiences will relate to the rituals of courtship and the tension between generations when it comes to the concept of marriage.
Jalaluddin always enjoyed comedy, so when Silk Road Theatre — North America’s first professional Muslim theatre company — first approached her to write a play, she was drawn to exploring the topic of romance and secrets, yet still keeping the tone entertaining.
“I knew I wanted to write about a Muslim, South Asian family, specifically revolving around a mischievous young woman who has found the love of her life ... and must break the news of her engagement to her conservative, traditional parents. Except it turns out her parents aren't that traditional after all,” said Jalaluddin. “Keeping secrets is a common experience among first- and second-generation immigrant families. What also resonates is watching the characters figure out how to relate to each other as people, beyond their roles as parent and child, something most people face in their life.”
The cast — featuring Subhan Aref, Eman Ayaz, Adolyn H. Dar, Nora Geurch, Sehar Manji and Ivan Smith — is culturally diverse yet all are personally connected to themes and ideas in the play. In complicity with director Masha Bashmakova, the stage is a burst of colour. “I am a true believer in the multiplicity of storytelling languages, and languages of light, colour, sound, and space are crucial agents in theatre. All design and aesthetic elements are active agents in the vibrancy of the world of this play,” said Bashmakova.
The Rishta, March 30 to April 8 at Centaur Theatre, 453 Saint-François Xavier. Evening shows are at 8:30pm to accommodate those observing Ramadan. There will be post-show talkbacks. For tickets, call 514 288-3161 or visit Centaur Theatre online
— Silk Road Theatre
— A. Bonaparte
