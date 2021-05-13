The OSM concludes its season with two distinctive concerts

The OSM (Orchestre symphonique de Montréal / Montreal Symphony Orchestra) will concludes its season by presenting two concerts that are “sure to leave a lasting impression,” read a May 13 release.
First, offered free of charge via webcast on June 15, “Voices of Women: An Ode to Life” pays tribute to women creators and performers, and to all women in an ode to their sensitivity and diversity.
Next, audience members are invited to join the OSM at the Maison symphonique on May 28 and 29 for the last concert of the season, “Bewitching Melodies: Berlioz’s Les Nuits d’Été” led by Dutch conductor and Music Director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Otto Tausk. In this program, also available via webcast, works by Berlioz and Prokofiev showcase several Quebec soloists and musicians from the Orchestra.
Voices of Women: An Ode to Life is free, available via webcast from June 15 to 22. Under the direction of Dina Gilbert and featuring an entirely female cast of performers, “Voices of Women: An Ode to Life” integrates the multiple, timeless, and exceptional voices of women artists — diverse local and international composers (Ana Sokolović, Alexina Louie, Barbara Croall, Lili Boulanger and Elizabeth Maconchy) in a selection that highlights throat singing, violin, flute, and orchestra.
As well, Innu poet Joséphine Bacon gives a reading of her poetry on the themes of night, the seasons, and the cycle of life. This event creates a valuable space for dialogue between cultures, eras, and languages. This concert is dedicated to the memory of all the victims of violence against women whose voices can no longer be heard.
Bewitching Melodies: Berlioz’s Les Nuits d’Été — at the Maison symphonique, May 28 at 7 p.m. and May 29 at 2:30 p.m. and via webcast from June 8 to 22. For this the OSM welcomes the conductor of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Otto Tausk, who will direct Berlioz’s Les Nuits d’été, a cycle of six art songs evoking love with tenderness, restlessness, mystery, and exhilaration. These works for solo voice and orchestra will be shared among four brilliant Canadian artists: Hélène Guilmette, Caroline Gélinas, Frédéric Antoun and Geoffroy Salvas. Melody then flows from the voice to the orchestra in one of Prokofiev’s last works, the Symphony no. 7, crafted to highlight each one of the OSM’s instrumental sections.
Tickets on sale at OSM.CA, 514-842-9951 or 1-888-842-9951.
— OSM
— https://www.osm.ca/en/home-osm/
— AB
