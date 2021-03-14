The OSM and Kent Nagano performed at the memorial ceremony for the victims of COVID-19

The musicians of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal and Maestro Kent Nagano took part ion Thursdays, March 11 in the National Day of Remembrance for the victims of COVID-19, to offer a moment of hope and appeasement through music.
“In this time of great upheaval, music is an endless source of comfort. We honour the memory of those who have died. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this pandemic."
The OSM'S PERFORMANCE VIDEO:
Note that due to copyright, this video can only be used until March 25.
Program :
- Debussy, Claude: Clair de lune (orch. Caplet)
- Vigneault, Gilles: Les gens de mon pays (orch. Blair Thomson)
— OSM
— AB
