The Orchestre Métropolitain and the Chœur Métropolitain celebrate the season

Orchestre Métropolitain (OM) and Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin share their love of the holiday season with two exciting programs.
To begin, Holiday Melodies (Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 and 4 p.m.) will feature three concerts steeped in jazz. Kim Richardson and Mélissa Bédard, along with pianist Taurey Butler’s Montreal-based jazz trio join Nézet-Séguin, his musicians and the Chœur Métropolitain for the OM’s very first Christmas concert.
Nearly 200 artists will gather on stageto perform a selection of holiday songs, all adorned with jazzy cascades, including Santa Claus is Coming to Town, White Christmas, The Christmas Song, Sleigh Ride (Jingle Bells), Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite and more. No intermission.
Then, on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m., Bach’s Mass in B minor will showcase a lineup of soloists. Soprano Erika Baikoff, mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill, tenor Werner Güra and bass-baritone Nathan Berg come together with the voices of the Chœur Métropolitain. With intermission.
Finally, from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the OM launches its first holiday fundraising drive to support its free concerts in CHSLDs (long term care facilities), with 10 per cent of the proceeds going to Centraide of Greater Montreal.
For more information visit https://orchestremetropolitain.com/en/
