The Orchestre Classique de Montréal presents As One starting on Friday, Nov. 20 on three platforms

The Orchestre Classique de Montréal will present the Quebec premiere of the American opera As One on Friday November 20 as a live online broadcast on three platforms: YouTube, Facebook and LiveToune.
The online access will remain online until December 5. The duration of the opera is 75-minute with no intermission and will feature Quebec Mezzo-Soprano Sarah Bissonnette and Canadian Baritone Phillip Addis.
Thanks to the TD Bank Group's digital presenter sponsorship, it will be possible to enjoy the performance through a high-definition virtual broadcast comfortably seated in your own living room, whether it be in Montreal, Val-d’Or or overseas. It’s the perfect occasion to discover or to be reunited with this art form.
Created in September 2014 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, this operatic work by Kimberly Reed and Mark Campbell (libretto) and Laura Kaminsky (composition & concept) tells the story of a trans woman discovering her identity and learning how to love herself in a world that makes her feel like an outcast. The universal tale explores themes of identity, authenticity and compassion.
We follow Hannah, a trans woman interpreted by two singers, Baritone Phillip Addis (Hannah before) and Mezzo-Soprano Sarah Bissonnette (Hannah after). The opera is written for a string quartet and comprises 15 songs that narrate important moments in the life of the main character, Hannah. OCM's production will be enhanced by the work of stage director Eda Holmes, lighting designer Anne-Catherine Simard Deraspe, and film projections by Kimberly Reed.
“We are very excited to present the broadcast of this opera which has garnered great success in the United States and deals with themes that perfectly fit in with the spirit of our times. As a member of the LGBT+ community, I am especially proud to offer our audience this opera which illustrates the realities of the trans community”, says OCM’s Executive Director Taras Kulish.
This production allows the OCM to collaborate, for the very first time, with several LGBT organizations: the LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce, GRIS Montréal, the Fondation Émergence and Aide aux trans du Québec.
The show will be followed by a brief discussion moderated by Tranna Wintour, trans woman and spokesperson for this project, who will be surrounded by a panel of guests.
Stage Director Eda Holmes is the Artistic and General Director of the Centaur Theater. She has directed performances across the country, namely for the Shaw Festival where she was associate director from 2010 to 2016.
Canadian conductor, Geneviève Leclair was named Music Director of the Parkway Concert Orchestra in 2013 and was hired as an Associate Professor of conducting by the Berklee College of Music in 2016. She is also a guest Conductor for The National Ballet of Canada and a member of the Conductor Guild’s Board of Directors. 2020-2021 season highlights for Geneviève include engagements with Symphony New Brunswick and l’Orchestre Classique de Montréal.
As One – English-language chamber opera Nov. 20 and 21 at 7:30 pm.
Cirque Éloize – 417 Berri St., Montreal (Québec) H2Y 3E1
- Sarah Bissonnette, Mezzo-Soprano
- Phillip Addis, Baritone
- OCM string quartet
- Geneviève Leclair, Conductor
- Eda Holmes, Stage Director
- Anne-Catherine Simard Deraspe, Lighting Designer
- Laura Kaminsky, Music and Concept
- Mark Campbell et Kimberly Reed, Libretto
- Kimberly Reed, Film-Projections
Tickets: $15 + taxes: virtual attendance available at orchestre.ca
The Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM), previously known as the McGill Chamber Orchestra, was founded in 1939 by violinist, conductor, and composer Alexander Brott and his wife Lotte Brott.
— Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM)
— AB
