The Orchestre classique de Montréal opens its doors to the public

The Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) and conductor Boris Brott will finally be performing in front of their loyal audience for the first time in over a year. Having worked hard to establish an online presence during the pandemic, the OCM will present its final two concerts of the season live and in-person at its new home in Salle Pierre Mercure: The Great Slavs on May 18 and From Mozart to McCartney on June 8.
For those unable to attend due to limited seating, the concerts will also be made available via webcast for only $15.
“We are thrilled to perform these final two concerts of the season in front of an audience at long last. We have already presented several concerts virtually, with great success, but there’s nothing like experiencing it live, both for the musicians on stage and for the people in attendance,” says Taras Kulish, executive director of the OCM.
The Great Slavs will delve into the passionate world of Eastern European music. Québec cellist sensation Stéphane Tétreault will return in a performance of Shostakovich’s celebrated Cello Concerto No. 1. The OCM’s audience will also be treated to musical gems from renowned Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko, including a new arrangement of the famous overture to his epic opera, Taras Bulba. To round out the Slavic-themed program, the OCM will present Ancient Legends, a piece by Bulgarian-Canadian composer Vania Angelova.
Seating will be restricted to approximately 120, in accordance with current health measures and to ensure the safety of our patrons.
In addition to numerous other awards and honours, Stéphane Tétreault received the Virginia Parker Prize from the Canada Council for the Arts in 2019. All three of Tétreault’s albums have been nominated for Classical Album of the Year at the ADISQ Gala. Stéphane plays the 1707 Countess of Stainlein, Ex-Paganini Stradivarius cello, one of the world’s most prized instruments.
This concert is funded in part by the Shevchenko Foundation Boris Horodynsky Music Fund. The Ukrainian portion of the program is sponsored by the Caisse Populaire Desjardins Ukrainienne de Montréal.
The Great Slavs
- Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m., Salle Pierre-Mercure. Tickets: $50 - $60 (limited seating)
- Available via webcast from May 18 to June 1 for $15 online at https://en.orchestre.ca/the-great-slavs/
Orchestre classique de Montréal
- Stéphane Tétreault, cello
- Xavier Brossard-Ménard, assistant conductor
- Boris Brott, conductor
Program
- Ancient Legends – Vania Angelova
- String quartet in D minor (1st movement) – M. Lysenko
- Overture to the opera Taras Bulba – M. Lysenko (arr. F. Vallières)
- Suite for Jazz Orchestra No. 2 – D. Shostakovich (arr. N. Arman)
- Cello Concerto No. 1 – D. Shostakovich
The Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM), previously known as the McGill Chamber Orchestra, was founded in 1939 by violinist, conductor, and composer Alexander Brott and his wife Lotte Brott. The OCM quickly became one of Canada’s most established chamber orchestras, touring to five continents, recording extensively, and appearing regularly on radio and television. Now led by Boris Brott, OC, OQ, the elder son of Alexander and one of Canada’s most internationally renowned conductors, the OCM is a vibrant, innovative, and flexible ensemble consisting of the city’s best professional musicians.
— The Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM)
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.