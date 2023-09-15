The Orchestre Classique de Montréal opens its 84th season on Sept. 21

The Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM) launches its 84th season on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m., with a concert of chamber music of the Americas in Montreal’s oldest chapel, the historic Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours (400 Saint Paul Street East). OCM Concertmaster Marc Djokic will be in the spotlight, along with pianist Julien LeBlanc and the OCM’s string quartet, which is made up of the orchestra’s first chairs.
Previously named the McGill Chamber Orchestra, the OCM's concert will feature five great composers of the Americas: Coming To, by Christos Hatzis (Canada); Sonata for Violin and Piano, by John Corigliano (USA); Histoire du Tango, by Astor Piazzolla (Argentina); Annunciation for Piano Quintet, by Philip Glass (USA); and String Quartet No. 2, by Florence Price, an early 20th-century composer who was the first African American woman to have a symphony performed by a major U.S. orchestra. “It’s a perfect opportunity to experience the impressive talent of our concertmaster, Marc Djokic, the OCM’s string quartet and pianist Julien LeBlanc,” stated Maestro Jacques Lacombe.
Djokic is one of the most prolific violinists of his generation. Winner of numerous awards, he has held the position of OCM Concertmaster for the past five years. Originally from Halifax, the Montreal violinist’s debut album, Solo Seven, garnered glowing reviews upon its release in 2018.
For tickets and information, visit https://orchestre.ca
— A. Bonaparte
