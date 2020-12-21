The Opéra de Montréal presents Hansel & Gretel webcast free until Jan. 17

The Opéra de Montréal recently announced a free webcast for the entire family that became available as of December 17. The show Hansel and Gretel, presented by the Atelier lyrique in 2014 in Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts, is now available to view online until January 17, 2021.
The famous Grimm fairy tale is playfully brought to life by stage director Hugo Bélanger, and features mezzo-soprano Emma Char and soprano Frédérique Drolet, singing the roles of Hansel and Gretel respectively.
Created in collaboration with the National Theatre School of Canada and the National Circus School, the opera is intended for all members of the family and offers an excellent opportunity to introduce youngsters to the world of opera.
“We are especially eager to provide a moment of magic for families, knowing that the holiday season will be different this year,” says Patrick Corrigan, General Director of the Opéra de Montréal.
The Atelier lyrique’s production also features musicians of the Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Alain Trudel, highlighting Engelbert Humperdinck’s score.
“This past year, the pandemic has compelled us to get more creative and innovative in order to offer content and activities that appeal to one and all. Combining circus arts, opera, and theatre, the opera Hansel and Gretel is certainly an ideal work for the holiday season,” explains Mr. Corrigan.
Online webcasts of the Opéra de Montréal’s productions are in keeping with the company’s values of accessibility and the democratization of opera. Following the public’s enthusiasm for 2 successful webcasts presented this fall — Puccini’s La bohème and the double bill of La voix humaine by Poulenc and L’hiver attend beaucoup de moi by Jobidon/St-Onge — the Opéra de Montréal is confident that Hansel and Gretel will respond to an ever-growing need: that of reliving the experience of cultural outings.
— For further details, see www.operademontreal.com
— Opéra de Montréal
— @OPERADEMONTREAL
— AB
