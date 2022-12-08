The OCM performs Handel’s Messiah in the Crypt of Saint Joseph’s Oratory Dec. 13

The Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) returns with its annual performance of Handel’s Messiah in the Crypt of Saint Joseph’s Oratory on Tuesday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. This traditional concert will provide the perfect family outing to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Patrons who purchase one adult ticket will receive free admission for a child aged 12 or under.
Maestro Simon Rivard, the conductor of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra, will lead the OCM musicians, while the first-rate lineup of soloists will include soprano Hélène Brunet, contralto Rose Naggar Tremblay, tenor Zachary Rioux and baritone Phillip Addis. They will be joined by the Montréal choirs Filles de l’île, led by Jacqueline Woodley, and the Chantres musiciens, led by Julien Patenaude.
Brunet is a 2022 Juno Award-winner for her first solo album Solfeggio, with the ensemble L’Harmonie des saisons; Naggar Tremblay won first prize at the 2021 Montreal Symphony Orchestra Competition and was recently named a Révélation Radio Canada 2022-2023; Rioux, a native of New Brunswick in his fourth year of studies at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, has performance with both the Edmonton Opera and Toronto City Opera; and Addis continues to wow audiences on major stages worldwide.
The performance is dedicating to the late conductor and artistic director of the Chantres Musiciens choir, Gilbert Patenaude, who passed away on November 13. Patenaude was a regular at OCM’s Messiah for several years.
“It was with great sadness that we learned of the recent passing of Gilbert Patenaude, a friend and faithful colleague of the OCM,” stated Taras Kulish, executive director of the OCM. "He was to be with us again this year at the helm of the Chantres musiciens. We will be paying tribute to him, where his son Julien will join us in leading the choir.”
Previously named the McGill Chamber Orchestra, he Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM) was founded in 1939 by violinist, conductor, and composer Alexander Brott and cellist and manager Lotte Brott.
Tickets range from $30 to $99. For more information visit https://en.orchestre.ca/
— Orchestre classique de Montréal
— A. Bonaparte
