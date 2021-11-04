The Music of Patsy Cline at Morrisburg’s Upper Canada Playhouse

Upper Canada Playhouse audiences have become great fans of Leisa Way and her Wayward Wind Band since they first appeared at the Morrisburg, Ontario theatre in 2009 with their inaugural concert, Sweet Dreams: The Music of Patsy Cline. Now, like the endurance of Cline herself, Way and company return with their tribute to this star of Country Music running November 2 to 14.
Playhouse audiences have enjoyed many of Way’s terrific concerts including Opry Gold, Country Juke-box, Across The Pond, Mistletoe Magic, Rock ‘n’ Roll is Here to Stay, Rhinestone Cowgirl, and many more. In fact, most of these concerts originated at The Playhouse, where they received their initial productions before going on to play in theatres across the country.
Their Patsy Cline concert had been scheduled for a sold out visit last year but was cancelled when the pandemic put a halt to the season.
Way herself has had a varied and distinguished show business career in addition to her live concerts. Playhouse audiences enjoyed her acting talents several years ago in Norm Foster’s hit comedy The Love List, in which she starred with Foster himself. Her career actually began several years ago when she was cast as Anne in Anne of Green Gables, a role she played for six seasons at the Charlottetown Festival and also toured throughout Canada, the USA and Japan. Since then her career has taken her to over 50 countries performing in such shows as Born Yesterday, Camelot, Peter Pan and Showboat.
Sweet Dreams: The Music of Patsy Cline marks the third show of The Playhouse’s 2021 Fall Season. Following this concert, Marshall Button returns in Lucien in Trumpland, featuring Canada’s favourite and funniest mill-worker, running November 16 to 28. Extra shows have been added for fans to enjoy his take on marriage, politics and everything in between.
The Fall Season concludes November 30 to December 19 with Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree, another concert from Way and her band filled with a cavalcade of Christmas songs sprinkled with a dose of comedy and visits from popular Yuletide characters.
The Playhouse’s re-opening has been enthusiastically received by audiences experiencing live theatre and music again. Patrons are also expressing their appreciation for the protocols that the theatre has implemented for an enjoyable and safe Playhouse experience.
Sweet Dreams: The Music of Patsy Cline plays November 2-14. 2 pm matinees: Tue; Wed; Thu; Sat; Sun 2 pm and 8 pm shows Thu/Fri/Sat. Tickets: 613-543-3713 or 877-550-3650 or visit https://uppercanadaplayhouse.com/
— Upper Canada Playhouse
— AB
