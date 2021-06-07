The Musée des Métiers d’Art du Québec welcomes back the public as of June 8 with new permanent exhibition

The Musée des Métiers d’Art du Québec (MUMAQ) will reopen its doors to the public as of June 8, with a new exhibition featuring artifacts from its permanent collection, Meaningful objects: a History of Crafts in Québec.
Designed according to a chronology that goes from 1534 to the present day, the presentation of this exhibition is spread out over 7 booths according to a historical scenario. Furthermore, special attention was paid to the architecture of the heritage building that houses the museum, with a focus on the lighting, which lavishly illuminates the sculpted angels, the Stations of the Cross and the wooden confessionals. This way, the visitor's experience allows for an immersion in a place that includes the objects on display as well as the overall space of this unique museum.
In addition, the new design includes two areas for temporary exhibitions (such as the one currently devoted to the tapestry-weaver Paulette-Marie Sauvé) as well as a new space devoted to folk art and a new educational room dedicated to the understanding of tools, materials and know-how.
From New France to today, the history of fine crafts is a constantly evolving story of a multitude of crafts, skills, practices and traditions, the result of the blending of different material cultures. It is also the testimony of thousands of craftsmen and women with rich and unique backgrounds. An amalgam of small stories that rub shoulders or oppose each other, both influenced by society and influencing it.
It is the story of cleavages that vary over time: the work of men and women in the city or the country, of tradition or modernity, of unique pieces or mass production, of craftsmanship or art, of utilitarian objects or of expression. A complex history that this exhibition, divided according to the great socio-historical periods of Quebec and the types of production, seeks to unravel by tracing its main lines and influences.
Perrette Subtil, director of the museum, declares that the MUMAQ "nurtures us, it reassures us of the best that humans have to offer when they create for the community’s sake. It adds its stones to the understanding of the world and our society. It finally transmits that part of the beautiful and intangible reassuring that we need so much, and so much better than any other expedient! "
— Musée des Métiers d’Art du Québec (MUMAQ)
— AB
