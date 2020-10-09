The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts to conduct a review of its governance structure

The Board of Trustees of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts announced in an October 8 release that it is undertaking a full review of the governance and management structure of the Museum, and that it has appointed Ms. Lise Bissonnette and Mr. Pierre A. Raymond, two independent consultants, to provide advice and make appropriate recommendations.
The legislative framework for the governance structure of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (the “Museum”), namely the Act respecting the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (R.S.Q. c. M-42) and the Regula)on respecting the General Administration of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (R.R.Q., c. M-42, r.1), was conceived nearly ﬁfty years ago for an institution whose operations have signiﬁcantly expanded since. The cultural, social, economic and ﬁnancial context has considerably evolved, and the framework of the Museum’s oversight must reﬂect this transformation.
The exercise is intended to update and optimize the governance and management structure of the Museum to make it more eﬃcient and better suited, in particular, to the needs of its various stakeholders, including its employees, public funders and donors, as well as its members and friends. The work will include, among other things, an analysis of the report commissioned by the Minister of Culture and Communications of Quebec from the independent expert Daniel Beaupré, Ph. D. and its recommendations, issued in September, concerning the governance of the Museum. Moreover, in carrying out this review, the Museum assures the Ministry of Culture and Communications of its full cooperation in exploring appropriate avenues of reform.
This work will also take into account the speciﬁcities of the Museum related to its status as a non-proﬁt organization and a private museum governed by special purpose legislation, the need to update the reporting methods to support the sound management of funds granted to the Museum, and best practices in terms of the regulatory and governance frameworks of comparable museums in North America.
“On behalf of the Museum and my colleagues of the Board of Trustees, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Ms. Bissonnette and Mr. Raymond for their commitment to the Museum at this important stage in its history,” said Mr. Pierre Bourgie, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
Ms. Bissonnette and Mr. Raymond have agreed to undertake their work on a pro bono basis.
— Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
