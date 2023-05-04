The Montreal Comic Arts Festival colours parts of St. Denis St. May 26-28

The Montreal Comic Arts Festival commandeers parts of Saint-Denis St. from Friday to Sunday, May 26 to 28 for its 12th edition, featuring more than 60 free activities and welcoming more than 250 artists and 160 exhibitors. For the duration, thanks to the Société de développement commercial (SDC) Saint-Denis, the street will become pedestrian-only between Roy and Gilford Streets.
Guests in attendance will include Martin Panchaud, Aisha Franz, Dorothée de Monfreid, Manuele Fior, Fábio Moon, and Gabriel Bá who illustrated the Umbrella Academy series which has been adapted for television and is available on Netflix.
For American artists, expect Sarah Andersen, well known for her Sarah’s Scribbles series, and Nick Drnaso. Canadians Cole Pauls and Joe Ollmann will attend, as will more than 200 local artists, including Cab, Réal Godbout, Walter Scott, Arizona O’Neil, Brandon Mitchell, Alex A. and Wes Craig.
There will be a host of activities for manga fans, including workshops dedicated to Japanese comic arts. Live drawing animations will be back this year as will creation workshops ranging from script to drawing and storyboarding. Roundtable discussions will cover a variety of topics such as biographical stories, despicable characters in comics, working with colour and light, the second life of a book, and how to talk to kids about sensitive issues.
Other subjects to be discussed include artificial intelligence, fanzine creation and father figures. Lastly, a mural on the theme of comics will be created during the event on Saint-Denis St.
The public will also be able to learn the steps involved in creating a comic book with the aptly-named exhibition How to Create a Comic Book, which has been revised and improved thanks to the contribution of comic artist Alex A.
Festivalgoers will be able to walk rain or shine along a 1.2 km strip filled with activities and exhibitions, located near the Laurier, Mont-Royal and Sherbrooke metro stations, therefore easily accessible by public transit or bicycle
For much more information, visit https://www.fbdm-mcaf.ca/en/
