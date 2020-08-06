The MMFA's family weekends: Creative activities in the heart of the Museum's Sculpture Garden

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) invites kids aged six and older and their families to come and make art in its Sculpture Garden, one of the largest collections of public art in Montreal.
On Saturdays and Sundays, participants will be able to find inspiration in original works to create a miniature sculpture using modelling clay, outdoors under the guidance of a museum mediator.
Comprising the CGI Sculpture Garden and the Max and Iris Stern Garden, the MMFA's Sculpture Garden features 30 works by Magdalena Abakanowicz, David Altmejd, Valérie Blass, Alexander Calder, César, Lynn Chadwick, Aaron Curry, Jim Dine, Kosso Eloul, Sorel Etrog, Joe Fafard, Barry Flanagan, Elisabeth Frink, Antony Gormley, Charles Joseph, Henry Moore, David Nash, Mimmo Paladino, Jaume Plensa, Jean Paul Riopelle, Auguste Rodin, Armand Vaillancourt and Colleen Wolstenholme. It extends north of Sherbrooke Street on the pedestrian portion of Du Musée Avenue and south on Bishop Street.
"The Museum's Sculpture Garden brings together works by leading Canadian and international artists, from Joe Fafard to Auguste Rodin. Our mediators are pleased to offer this outdoor activity during the summer months, as a special opportunity for artistic discoveries and making art with the family," says Mélanie Deveault, the MMFA's Director of Education and Wellness.
The MMFA's Family Weekends
- August 8, 15, 16, 29 and 30
- September 12, 13, 26 and 27
- Time: 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.
- Length: 1 hour
- Cost: $4 per family *
- Online reservations: mbam.qc.ca/en/activities/family-workshop-a-garden-of-sculptures
A reservation is required to participate in this family workshop. Only one ticket will be issued per family, giving access to a maximum of four people from the same household (parents and children must be counted).
Masks must be worn.
— Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
