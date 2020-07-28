The MMFA opens its doors to healthcare workers Monday, Aug. 3 and 10

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) will acknowledge the commitment of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering them free admission on Monday, August 3 and 10.
Upon reservation, they will be able to discover the major exhibition currently on display, Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants, along with their family or loved ones.
"The pandemic has mobilized health professionals like never before: they have redoubled their efforts to care for those affected by the disease and to protect those most vulnerable,” says Mélanie Deveault, Director of Education and Wellness at the MMFA. “The MMFA's staff would like to offer them a moment of respite with their families so they can revel in the beauty of works by Paul Signac and his contemporaries. Now it's our turn to do something good for them."
Monday, August 3 and 10, 2020
- Free admission for healthcare workers
- Online reservations required: mbam.qc.ca/en/ticket-office
- Promotional code: Sante
- The offer is valid for two adults and four children.
- An employee ID cardfrom a Quebec health and social services institution must be presented along with the ticket upon arrival at the Museum.
Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants
This exhibition, organized by the MMFA and presented exclusively in Montreal, features more than 500 works from an exceptional private collection, including an important body of work by the painter Paul Signac, a leading figure of Divisionism. This presentation provides an opportunity to see works by Impressionist artists (Degas, Monet, Morisot, Pissarro), Fauves (Dufy, Friesz, Marquet, Vlaminck), Symbolists (Gauguin, Redon), Nabis (Bonnard, Denis, Lacombe, Sérusier, Ranson, Vallotton), Cubists (Picasso, Braque), Expressionists (Feininger, Heckel) and Neo-Impressionists (Angrand, Cross, Hayet, Lemmen, Luce, Seurat, Van Rysselberghe) who exhibited in the Salon des Indépendants, as well as artists who observed life in Paris at the turn of the 20th century.
— The MMFA
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.