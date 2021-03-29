The MMFA is reopening on Wednesday evenings and on Easter Monday

In response to public interest, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) and the Museum Boutique and Bookstore will be reopening on Wednesday evenings until 8 p.m., starting March 31. They will also be open to the public on Easter Sunday and Monday, April 5 and 6.
On Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m., access to the exhibitions is offered at the special rate of $12. Note that admission to the Museum is free at all times for those aged 20 and under.
The following exhibitions are accessible on Wednesday nights, and Easter Sunday and Monday:
- Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures
- Ecologies: A song for Our Planet
- GRAFIK! Five Centuries of German and Austrian Graphics
Also accessible on Easter Sunday and Monday:
- Part of the contemporary art collection in the Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion – Level S2
- The collection of Quebec and Canadian art in the Claire and Marc Bourgie Pavilion.
In preparation for their Museum outing, visitors must purchase their tickets online and select the date and time of their visit. Museum Members must also reserve their tickets online (admission fees are included in their membership). Unsecured self-service storage cubicles will be available to visitors. Face masks must be worn everywhere inside the Museum.
— Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
— AB
