The MMFA extends free access to its virtual exhibitions until January 24

Following the announcement of the continued temporary closure of Quebec museums, the MMFA decided to extend its Gift of the Holidays by another two weeks. Until January 24 inclusively, five virtual exhibitions, including the latest, GRAFIK! Five Centuries of German and Austrian Graphics, are accessible for free via mbam.qc.ca/en/museums-gift-of-the-holidays
Designed by Gaspésie virtuelle, these immersive 3D experiences allow visitors to explore the exhibition galleries at their own pace and observe the artworks up close. Descriptive texts, audio clips and videos add context and provide a deeper appreciation of the works on display.
Five virtual exhibitions to discover:
GRAFIK! Five Centuries of German and Austrian Graphics
The first MMFA exhibition to focus on the sweep of stylistic and cultural developments articulated in printmaking in Germany and Austria from its early history in the mid-15th century all the way up to modern times, GRAFIK presents about 90 works, including several remarkable drawings, that embrace over 550 years of Germanic creativity. Several of these works on paper have never previously been exhibited, while others have not been shown for some years. Highly important recent Museum acquisitions from all periods are also featured.
Manuel Mathieu: Survivance
The exhibition brings together some 20 paintings never before shown in Canada, along with an installation created specially for the MMFA. The artist’s roots and memories gradually reveal themselves as viewers take in the strikingly vivid compositions. This first solo exhibition of Manuel Mathieu in a North American museum showcases a fluid, expressive, quasi-Expressionist and sometimes even abstract painting style, revealing a world of contrasts, tensions and poetry. The virtual tour is complemented by sound clips narrated by the artist, which offer a glimpse into his creative approach.
Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures
This major exhibition is dedicated to Jean Paul Riopelle (1923-2002), a towering figure in Canadian, Quebec and international modern art. Based on original research, it explores the artist’s interest in the North and Indigenous cultures through nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents. It sheds new light on Riopelle’s work during the 1950s and 1970s by retracing the travels and influences that fed his fascination with northern regions and North American Indigenous communities.
Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants
Presented exclusively at the MMFA in the summer of 2020, this major exhibition invites visitors on a journey to the artistic effervescence of France at the turn of the 20th century. Through over 500 works from an outstanding private collection, the public will discover a magnificent body of paintings and graphic works by Signac and avant-garde artists: Impressionists, Fauves, Symbolists, Nabis, Cubists, Expressionists and Neo-Impressionists.
Yehouda Chaki: Mi Makir; A Search for the Missing
This exhibition pays tribute to the victims and survivors of the Shoah, following the 75th anniversary of the liberation from the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp. It immerses the visitor in a poignant installation composed of indistinct portraits representing people who were executed in concentration camps, as well as a sculpture reminiscent of the burnings of books by Jewish, liberal and leftist authors, deemed un-German, by Nazi student groups.
— Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
— AB
