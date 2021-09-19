The MMFA acquires eight works on paper by Rembrandt, Tissot, Toulouse-Lautrec, Chagall and more

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) recently announced its acquisition of eight prints by Rembrandt, James Tissot, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Odilon Redon, Édouard Vuillard, Marc Chagall and Gerald Leslie Brockhurst thanks to a generous donation from Irwin and Freda Browns. These exceptional works spanning four centuries bear witness to these artists’ singular view of femininity.
Freda and Irwin Browns have one of the most distinguished private collections in Canada. For many years, this couple of Montreal collectors and philanthropists have generously contributed to enhancing the MMFA’s collection. Their recent donation of eight etchings, drypoints and lithographs dating from the 17th, 19th and 20th centuries have helped bolster the presence of European masters in the Museum’s graphic art collection, which is the largest of its kind in the country and includes prints, drawings and photographs.
Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn, The Great Jewish Bride, 1635
The oldest of these donated works, The Great Jewish Bride has borne this sobriquet since a 1733 inventory. This piece is most likely a depiction of the Biblical Esther, a subject Rembrandt painted in 1633. In this scenario, a determined Esther seems to be preparing to meet King Ahasuerus, whom she had recently married, to plead for her people. The Dutch master took great pains to gradually work up the subject in several states. This print, which is the fifth state, embodies his fully realized conception.
James Tissot, Summer Evening, 1881
This print (its second state) shows Mrs. Newton in her last months of life, debilitated by tuberculosis. A muse of the French painter and engraver, she became his model and companion in 1876. For example, she modelled for the painting October (1877), one of the masterpieces from the MMFA’s collection of paintings. Summer Evening is masterful in its use of media and the evocation of textures and shadows. The composition shows the figure reclining on a wicker chair in Tissot’s garden. The composition is influenced by the artist’s study of Japanese prints and photography, as evidenced in its perspective, cropping, and the ornamental pond in the background.
Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, La Goulue, 1894
This rare print made during the most creative period of Toulouse-Lautrec’s life reflects his mastery of lithographic technique. It represents La Goulue, one of the most popular and scandalous figures of the Paris cabaret scene during the Belle Époque. Here, she is shown dancing a waltz with her famous partner “Valentin le Désossé” while a boozy patron looks on. Numbered by the artist himself, with an extra TL monogram, this print belonged to the great collector and patron of the artist, Édouard Kleinmann.
Odilon Redon, Young Woman, 1887 and Perversity, 1891
The late Romanticism and dream world characterizing Redon’s art are both evident in these two prints. The former was executed in only 25 impressions and reflects his study of earlier artists, such as Leonardo da Vinci and Vermeer, as well as contemporaries like Millet. It presents a naturalistic image of a young girl, without symbolic allusions, probably after a drawn study. The second print is a rare example of his work in intaglio. Crisp drypoint strokes enhance the rich, velvety blacks. The female profile figure is reminiscent of one that the artist had created of a prostitute in the first plate of his 1888 series, “The Temptation of Saint Anthony.” This acquisition is from the fourth state that was printed in 30 impressions; the first three experimental states exist in only a single impression each.
Édouard Vuillard, The Two Sisters-in-law, 1898-1899
This work is the first colour lithograph by Vuillard to enter the MMFA collection and is the most important representation of the artist at a Canadian institution. The print depicts Misia Natanson (for whom Vuillard had an unrequited romantic crush), who was co-editor of La Revue blanche and wife of the publication’s cofounder, Thadée. She is shown here huddled with her sister-in-law, Marthe, dressed in black. Published by a young Ambroise Vollard, this print, whose colours have lost none of their original brilliance, is the twelfth in the series “Landscapes and Interiors.” Uncommonly for Vuillard, the print is signed by him.
Marc Chagall, Self-portrait with Decorated Hat, 1928
This engraving immediately recalls the early self-portrait etchings of Rembrandt. Chagall shows himself immersed in his life history. Printing on a large sheet (for an edition of 60 impressions), the artist has infused the image with humour and personal anecdotal details as well as references to his beloved wife, Bella, and his daughter, Ida. The MMFA holds over 300 prints by the artist.
Gerald Leslie Brockhurst, Adolescence, 1932
This engraving (etching and drypoint) is the most celebrated print by Brockhurst, a great draftsman influenced by the artists of the Renaissance. The work is marked by technical brilliance, notably in the creation of shadows and transitioning halftones, and velvety strokes of drypoint evident in the hair of his model, Dorette, who would become his second wife. Note that the Museum has another engraving by the artist (also done in 1932), whose subject and title are Dorette.
— Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.