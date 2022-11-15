The Lyric Theatre Singers return to live concerts with Candlelight Christmas 2022

Since the pandemic, the Lyric Theatre Singers haven’t been able to put on their annual Candlelight Christmas concerts, something that organizers say was difficult for the entire group. But they are back live and in person with four concerts running from December 8-11 and taking place at the Loyola Chapel at Concordia University.
Artistic and Musical Director Bob Bachelor said they are very excited to return to the stage again with a live audience, and they’re looking forward to showcasing their returning singers as well as the new members who have joined their group. “The last time we sang together was December 2019, and it is such a nice feeling to get back to doing what we love to do,” he said. Of the 43 singers, 15 are new to the Lyric Theatre Singers. “I think our new members have reenergized the singers in a good way. It’s nice to have new people and to hear a new sound. We are always evolving, and it creates a different show year to year.”
The performers will sing a wide range of holiday songs, some of which are traditional and well-known favourites, while others are more unique. And there are parts of the show where members of the audience can get involved in the performance. “What is so nice is that the audience gets to participate in these candle moments, and it really helps to tie the whole show all together,” he said. “We have an incredibly diverse program this year in terms of classical carols that the audience will know, and I am always on the lookout for different, interesting new arrangements of music too. There’s a lot of material out there to choose from, and I have done my best to find some very different arrangements of well-known songs.”
The chapel where the concerts are held, adds to the intimacy of the atmosphere. It also helps to enrich the sound of the several instruments that are played during the shows. “We have a flute, harp, cello, and piano, plus a few hand percussion instruments,” Bachelor said. “These naturally help to enhance the overall sound. This is a true acoustic event in that it is not sound enhanced. The room does that for us. So, it’s a really traditional concert in that sense.”
There are four shows in all, and tickets can be purchased online at the Lyric Theatre website. “All are welcome,” said Bachelor. “It’s for anyone who wants a feel-good event to celebrate the season, whether you celebrate Christmas or whatever your beliefs are. Everyone who is involved is very excited about this series of concerts because we want to get back to sharing with our audiences. Beyond the musical aspects, to be able to come together as not only singers but share a musical experience with an audience, that is probably the most important aspect of the concert.”
For more information, visit https://thelyrictheatre.ca/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.