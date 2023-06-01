The Lyric Theatre Singers are back June 8, 9, and 10 at Concordia Theatre to present their first Broadway revue since 2019. Our Time is an original compilation of Broadway favourites performed by over 40 singers and five musicians under the direction of long-time Lyric collaborators Bob Bachelor and Cathy Burns. Audiences will be treated to a wide variety of musical styles including numbers from popular shows such as Come From Away, The Producers, and Kiss me Kate, to name just a few.
“This is a big return for the Lyric Theatre Singers,” said Laurie-Anne Jean-Baptiste, Vice President of Promotion and Singer. “We had to take a break during the pandemic, and we did as much as we could to stay connected virtually. Now we’re back on stage and couldn’t be happier. Fifteen new singers joined us in September and they are amazing and really took to the group. We are all so happy to be working with such wonderful music. It’s fun, exciting, engaging, emotional material.”
The Lyric Theatre Singers consist of over 40 singers from a wide variety of backgrounds who share a passion for singing and performance. They are led by a professional team of directors who work diligently to improve musicianship and deliver top-notch shows. The Singers reflect the vibrant diversity of our society and world.
There will be four shows in all of Our Time – three evening shows and one matinee. Tickets will be sold at the door, but it is recommended that they be purchased online ahead of time via thelyrictheatre.ca. The Lyric Theatre will also continue to support The Depot, which address issues of food security in NDG and the surrounding areas, by collecting donations in the lobby of the venue and online.
Concordia Theatre (Formerly D.B.Clarke Theatre) is located at 1455, De Maisonneuve Blvd. W. For more information, visit thelyrictheatre.ca
