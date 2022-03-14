The I Musici Challenge now open to young classical musicians aged 5 to 25

Following a successful first edition of the I Musici Challenge, the I Musici de Montreal Chamber Orchestra is once again inviting young musicians based in Quebec and aged 5 to 25, to challenge themselves — regardless of their instrument. This event is an invitation to surpass oneself, to showcase perseverance and to share a passion for classical music.
The deadline to participate is May 1, 2022.
All young musicians aged 5 to 25 who practice a classical musical instrument are eligible. It is possible to participate as a soloist (with or without accompaniment). String ensembles of up to four people are also accepted. To participate, simply record a short introduction video and a musical piece (or excerpt) for up to eight minutes.
Participants will have the chance to join the Friends of I Musici, a select group that receives exclusive promotions throughout the season. Those named Favourites will receive special tickets for the next season and some will be invited to play in the context of an I Musici concert.
All details to register can be found here.
Last year, 20 apprentice musicians were awarded the Favourites mention in four categories: Piccoli, Primary, Secondary and CEGEP. At a concert presented at the end of the last season, the four soloists chosen at the CEGEP level had the chance to perform works by Telemann, Bach, Haydn, Piazzola and Rimski-Korsakov while the five winning soloists of the High School level were added to the orchestra to close the concert with Tchaikovsky’s Serenade.
Founded in 1983 by Yuli Turovsky, the I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra is composed of 15 exceptional string musicians, whose varied repertoire spans from the 17th century to the present day. Jean-François Rivest has been the conductor of the orchestra since January 2021.
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.