The Dogs of Winter is Ann Lambert’s eagerly awaited second book in the Russell and Leduc mystery series

The Dogs of Winter, the second book in Ann Lambert's Russell and Leduc mystery series, sees Detective Inspector Roméo Leduc and Professor Marie Russell together again.
The book begins as a howling snowstorm envelops the city of Montreal, and the body of a young woman is discovered in its wake. The only clue to her identity is a photograph in her pocket with the scribbled phone number of Detective Leduc.
Meanwhile, Marie Russell is trying to help one of her students who have been the victim of a terrible assault. In both cases, Roméo and Marie find that achieving justice may be impossible in a society blind to inequality, while a killer is still stalking the most vulnerable on Montreal's frigid streets.
Ann Lambert's new mystery novel is the sequel to The Birds That Stay, hailed by the New York Journal of Books as "a fascinating and gripping tale of suspense." Readers can expect just as much from this new instalment of the series, praised by novelist Ann Cleeves as "a rollicking good read."
The Birds That Stay has just been released as an audiobook; The Dogs of Winter will be available as an audiobook on October 20 to coincide with the release of the book.
Virtual book launch for Ann Lambert's Russell and Leduc mystery series, book 2.
The Dogs of Winter (Second Story Press) to be announced shortly.
- https://secondstorypress.ca/adult/dogs-of-winter?rq=ann%20lambert
- 328 pages | $19.95
— Second Story Press
— AB
