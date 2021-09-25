With the start of Montreal’s big new arts season, the Concours musical international de Montréal is preparing to resume its on-site competition format in the spring of 2022.
For this 20th edition held in Montreal from May 31 to June 9, 2022, the spotlight will be on voice. The CMIM will be pursuing its mission by furthering the reach of talented young musicians throughout the international arts community, while making classical music even more widely accessible.
Voice 2022 will bring together 32 young artists on stage for the Aria and Art Song components. After an entirely virtual Piano edition in 2021, it will be great to have the international jury back in the performance hall to applaud the great operatic talents of tomorrow.
“What the CMIM gave me much more than a first prize: just after the competition I received so many invitations for concerts in America, Europe and Asia, I had the opportunity of recording my first CD and, the most important, I got the chance to meet a person in the jury that really changed my life as concert pianist,” stated Beatrice Rana, First Prize, Piano 2011. “So, if someone would ask me, ‘Did the Montréal Competition help your career?’ I would unhesitatingly answer, ‘It made possible my dream of being a pianist come true.’”
The application period has started and will remain open until December 15.
The Voice 2022 edition of the Concours musical international de Montréal (CMIM) is an elite-level international competition open to classical singers of any nationality, born between 1989 and 2004 (inclusive), who are in the early stages of a professional performing career.
- There are two divisions in the Voice 2022 competition: Aria and Art Song.
- Eligible singers may choose to apply to compete in either one or both divisions.
- Singers applying to compete in the Aria division must perform works from the repertoire (Appendix 2) composed for voice and orchestra (opera, oratorio, cantata, mass, concert arias, orchestral songs cycles, etc.).
- Singers applying to compete in the Art Song division must perform from the repertoire composed for voice and piano (French art song, German lied, etc.).
- First Prize laureates from previous CMIM voice editions are not eligible to apply.
Grand Cash Prize
- $30.000 offered by Ville de Montréal
Joseph Rouleau Career Development Grant
- $50.000 offered by Azrieli Foundation
Solo recording on the Steinway & Sons record label and launch event at Steinway Hall in New York City
- $75.000 offered by Steinway & Sons
Normand Beauchamp winner’s concert tour in three North-American cities
- $15.000 offered by Sarah Beauchamp
Concerto performance with the CMIM’s official orchestra, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
- $7.500 offered by the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
Artist Residency at Canada’s Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity
- $2.500 offered by Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity
Career Management and Concert Bookings
- offered by Forbes International Artist Management
International solo recitals
- offered by Steinway & Sons
