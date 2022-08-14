The Awkward Ballerina returns to the West Island Sept 2, 3

Following five acclaimed shows at Montreal’s famed Fringe Festival, where up and coming artist Kristin Govers was nominated for two awards — Best English Production, and Most Promising Emerging Artist – she is back with The Awkward Ballerina for two nights only on September 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. at Salle Pauline-Julien in College Gerald Godin, 5615 Gouin Blvd. W. in Ste-Genevieve-de-Pierrefonds
Presented by Two Left Feet Productions MTL, The Awkward Ballerina is a true story about growing up with cerebral palsy, wanting to be a ballet dancer and having to reimagine that dream. Audiences will travel through Govers’ hardships, trials and tribulations, as she waxes poetically about the obstacles she’s had to overcome.
“An emotional tour-de-force that will have audience members roaring with laughter one minute, and in shock and despair the next. From being singled out, physically and mentally abused by her peers- to her own coming to terms with life as disabled person. The goal of The Awkward Ballerina is to raise awareness for people with disabilities such as Cerebral Palsy, and the bullying that still occurs in all facets of modern society,” says the release.
Click HERE for ticket information.
— Two Left Feet Productions MTL
— A. Bonaparte
