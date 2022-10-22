The annual Holiday Book Fair is back, live and in person Nov. 2-5

After two years of virtual and hybrid events, the Holiday Book Fair returns to Concordia University’s McConnell Building Atrium (1400 Maisonneuve Blvd W.) November 2-5 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.) with new works from local publishers, authors, and translators, as well as a full program of hybrid literary events.
This annual celebration is produced by the Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec (AELAQ) in partnership with the Quebec Writers’ Federation (QWF). “We’re looking forward to welcoming people in person again to discover Quebec’s wide range of excellent English-language books and authors,” stated Rebecca West, executive director of AELAQ in the press release. “People turned to books in droves during the pandemic, and we have exciting new titles for those who continue to find entertainment, stimulation, and solace in reading.”
This year's exhibitor lineup includes AOS Publishing, Baraka Books, Black Rose Books, Concordia University Press, Corner Studio, Guernica Editions, Studio Georgeville, Linda Leith Publishing, Maisonneuve Magazine, Metatron, Metonymy Press, McGill-Queen’s University Press, Librairie Paragraphe Bookstore, Pow Press, QC Fiction, The Secret Mountain, SpokenWeb, Universitas Press, Vallum, and Véhicule Press.
A strength of local English-language publishers is bringing the French-language literature of Quebec to English readers and a number of translated titles will be available, like Kevin Lambert’s Querelle of Roberval, which is receiving international praise and acclaim. Stanley Péan, another author who is appreciated in both languages, will be a special guest.
For younger book lovers, a kids’ activity area will make the fair really enjoyable, and the same will be done for older book lovers with a wine-and-cheese reception on Friday, Nov. 4, and coffee on Saturday morning Nov. 5. All events will be livestreamed at readquebec.ca/events
The event calendar
Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 pm
Montreal Review of Books – Fall Issue Launch, at Ursa Montreal (5589 Park Avenue)
Featuring Alexei Perry Cox (PLACE), Neil Smith (Jones), and Toula Drimonis (We, the Others). Hosted by Montreal Review of Books Editor, Malcolm Fraser.
- Free, no registration required
- In-person and livestreamed.
Thursday, November 3 at 7 pm
Atwater Poetry Project – Holiday Book Fair Special Edition, at Atwater Library and Computer Centre, Adair Auditorium (4023 Tupper Street, Westmount).
This evening of new writing will feature poets Prathna Lor (Emanations), River Halen (Dream Rooms), and Trynne Delaney (the half-drowned). Moderated by APP curator, Faith Paré.
- Free, no registration required.
- In-person and livestreamed.
Friday, November 4 at 1 pm
Eight Voices: Finalists for the First QWF Spoken Word Prize, at 4th Space, inside the McConnell Building, Concordia University (1400 Maisonneuve Blvd. W., Montreal).
The finalists for the inaugural Quebec Writers’ Federation Spoken Word Prize will offer short performances to showcase their talents. Hosted by poet and SpokenWeb director, Jason Camlot.
- Free, no registration required.
- In-person and livestreamed.
Friday, November 4 at 3 pm
Jazz Stories: En Direct, at 4th Space, inside the McConnell Building, Concordia University (1400 Maisonneuve Blvd. W., Montreal).
Author and Radio Canada personality Stanley Péan will discuss Black and Blue: Jazz Stories with host Jason “Blackbird” Selman. They will be joined by Anita Anand (A Convergence of Solitudes), Rana Bose (Shaf and the Remington), and Kasia Van Schaik (We Have Never Lived On Earth) for a musically inspired session of improvised live writing.
- Free, no registration required.
- In-person and livestreamed.
The books of the participating authors will be available for sale at the in-person events, and a curated selection of books by Quebec writers will also be available through the Read Quebec online catalogue. And in accordance with local public health guidelines, mask wearing will be optional though encouraged, with hand-sanitizing stations available at all in-person events. The Atrium of the McConnell Building is accessible directly from Guy metro and fully accessible to wheelchairs and strollers.
For more information visit https://readquebec.ca/events/
— A. Bonaparte
— AELAQ
— QWF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.