Tawhida Tanya Evanson wins the 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize

Montreal poet, dervish, performer and oralstorytellerTawhida Tanya Evanson has won the 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize for Book of Wings, a delicate, hybrid story about learning and spiritual growth.
The novel features Maya, who is looking for herself in Canada, the United States, France, Morocco, and the Caribbean after a break-up, wandering between borders, identities, languages and cultures.
Published in 2021 by Esplanade Books – Véhicule Press, Book of Wings is being translated into French.
The New Contribution Literary Prize, awarded jointly by the Blue Metropolis Foundation and the Conseil des arts de Montréal, draws attention to new literary voices from the immigrant community, recognizing contributions that enrich our literature. The prize is awarded to a first or second-generation immigrant author living in Montreal for their first book or who have published a maximum of three titles, including the book submitted. All literary genres are eligible.
Evanson has published two collections of poetry, Bothism (2017) and Nouveau Griot (2018). Book of Wings is her first novel. She is active in the spoken word scene and received the 2013 League of Canadian Poets Sheri-D Wilson Goden Beret Award. The Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize includes a cash award of $5,000.
The prize will be presented first at the Salon du livre de Montréal at the Palais des congrès, on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m. (Agora stage), and again during an event at the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival in the spring of 2023.
The presentation of the New Contribution Literary Prize on November 24 is one of three events that will be taking place at the Salon du livre de Montréal as part of the Blue Metropolis showcase. Two other events will be held in collaboration with Blue Met partners. For more information visit bluemetropolis.org
— Conseil des arts de Montréal
— A. Bonaparte
